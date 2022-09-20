For the past 11 days, the world has been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II of England in grand fashion, and it has been quite impressive.
In this time, we’ve seen England come together to mourn their monarch who reigned for 70 years. The tradition, the pageantry, the respect and dignity have come through spectacularly.
Whether the people of England liked the Queen or not, her death has seemed to bring about a sense of unity for the British and caused many to reflect on life in their world.
The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Having reigned for 70 years, she was the longest serving monarch in British history.
Although her role was largely that of ceremony, the Queen and the Royal Family still represent what England is all about to much of the world, for better or for worse.
At one time, actually not that long ago in terms of history, the British Empire ruled three-fifths of the earth’s land surface.
It was said that the sun never sets on the British Empire.
The consequences of that colonial rule are certainly another thing that many are reflecting on in the wake of the Queen’s passing, particularly those who lived or had loved ones who lived in colonies formerly ruled by the British.
There are those who say it’s improper to bring up England’s dark history during its mourning period. But such is a healthy part of the process when someone dies. Some reflect on their goodness, others on their ills.
Of course times have changed and England’s role as a world super power has vastly changed, but their traditions remain strong.
Evidence of that came pouring through with Monday’s funeral procession and the days leading up to it.
Thousands upon thousands waiting in a queue — a line for us Yankees — for up to 20 hours to shuffle past her coffin and bow or curtsey for three or four seconds before moving along.
Many in the nation felt that they just had to be there to pay their respects to the Queen regardless of how they felt about the history of the monarchy.
That’s a sign of respect, which was well earned by the Queen. Her majesty taught us that grace, dignity and decorum will never go out of style, as it never should.
It was heartening to see such an elaborate, yet dignified funeral for her. The columns of soldiers and family members marching to Windsor Castle was awe-inspiring.
And throughout all of this since she died, we’ve seen her son, Prince Charles ascend to the throne. He has had so much to do in terms of ceremonies since his mother’s death that it makes you feel for the guy.
We have to remember that the man just lost his mother and is trying to bury her in peace. It’s a wonder how anyone could withstand such pressure, but as we’ve seen throughout history, Royal Family members are suited to dealing with such situations and they usually handle it remarkable well.
Still, we wish peace for King Charles and his family.
It was also interesting to see just how much interest the Queen’s death sparked in our own country. It was the British monarchy that we broke away from to form our own country more than 200 years ago.
We have become fast allies since then, and many Americans hold a soft spot in their hearts for England, the royal family and the odd spectacle of pageantry around them.
On Monday, scores of people took breaks from work during the day to tune into the funeral coverage from London. Social media saw an outpouring of sympathy, love and respect for the Queen and her family, which was pleasing to see.
She lived long, and yes, she did prosper. Now, may the Queen rest in peace.
