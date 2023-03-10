What would we do if we didn’t have a full county legislature, a city, town or village council or a school board? How would the crucial business of the public get taken care of?
Surely, we couldn’t abide a requirement of citizenship that each of us pitch in and perform a certain assigned task to make sure our business is transacted.
Government decisions are something we all take for granted. We not only expect all the jobs to get done, we complain bitterly when they aren’t done to our satisfaction.
If one of the members of the board, the council or the legislature take a stand we disagree with, we remonstrate with all the gusto we can muster.
Such reactions, of course, are our right under the form of government we chose and cherish. Government, in our system, is established to do what we — technically, most of us — want it to do.
But we sometimes don’t stop and think about what the people who make the government work actually contribute in our behalf. What if nobody chose to do it? What if nobody ran for office?
In a recent edition of the Press-Republican, an article appeared announcing that the Peru School Board was hoping to attract candidates to fill two board vacancies. The vacancies emerged because two members chose not to run for re-election. One of those members had been appointed. That seems to indicate that the person had answered a request for a gesture rather than choosing an action inspired by a personal desire.
We at the newspaper have long appreciated the selfless and public-spirited attributes of people who were willing to take on such roles for the good of us all.
Surely, not everybody would be willing to take on such responsibilities. Those who do are often criticized and even derided for the decisions they are obliged to make. Yet they do it with the public’s interests in mind.
Admittedly, there can be some overarching benefits to some of these “public servants” at upper levels. Some of the holders of high offices achieve fame and even fortune from their high-profile occupations.
For them, the quotation marks around the term “public servants” do not necessarily belong.
But, locally, they surely do. Towns, cities and counties often underpay their officials. School boards don’t pay them at all. Those members, who take on grave responsibilities for one of the most important jobs the public requires — the education of our youth — deserve our sincerest thanks, if not our out-and-out reverence. They’ve earned it for free.
So the Peru School District and others are currently combing the area for people willing to take on this monumental responsibility. Whoever does it will sacrifice time and assume aggravation for which they will receive no monetary compensation.
We hope some residents will be moved to accept the challenge. Ideally, more than one will, so there can be an actual election.
And we offer up heartfelt thanks to all who accept these assignments, with little to no remuneration.
They are some of our finest citizens.
