The main drag of Margaret Street will return to one-way traffic in 2024.
Hopefully, it works.
The plan was chosen after extensive study and public discussion about how to improve downtown’s main corridor. It was seen as the best of three options put forth recently by C&S Companies, the engineering firm overseeing the reimagination of Margaret Street.
The chosen plan calls for the downtown thoroughfare be converted into a southbound one-way from Court to Brinkerhoff streets. It will be a one-way, shared-use lane with parking on both sides as well as increased sidewalk widths.
Margaret Street used to be one-way going south, but was converted to two-way traffic years ago.
The new one-way plan beat out two others.
Alternative one, which was most similar to the street’s current configuration, would have maintained two-way vehicular traffic and existing on-street parking while slightly reducing sidewalk widths and forgoing a bike lane.
Alternative two also would have kept two-way travel, but eliminated on-street parking to allow for wider shared-used travel lanes and wider sidewalks.
There was great interest to close off vehicular traffic on that portion of Margaret Street to make a pedestrian mall much like Church Street in Burlington, Vt., but the logistics just would not work much to the chagrin of many.
More than 900 people responded to a survey about the three plans with 42 percent choosing the one-way alternative.
The other two plans each received 29 percent of support.
“When it comes down to it, the idea and the plan that gained the most votes, it really has the ability to impact our downtown businesses by expanding the sidewalk and allowing for more pedestrian traffic,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
There you have it, the people have spoken.
In addition to the survey, the city and C&S have hosted three public meetings — the first of which solicited feedback specifically from Margaret Street residents, property owners and business owners — and conducted two surveys to inform the project’s design.
Additionally, a Project Advisory Committee made up of representatives from city departments and downtown businesses and organizations was formed.
With all that went into the project decision, no one can say it was done in secret behind closed doors without hearing from the taxpayers.
That’s not to say there won’t be complaints once the change is made. Remember, while 42 percent liked the idea, 58 percent favored other plans.
But compromise is the beauty of democracy.
One thing is for certain, the road needs major work necessitated by an aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath it, some of which dates back more than 100 years.
The Margaret Street project, combined with similar work on Court and Brinkerhoff streets from Margaret to Oak streets, is expected to break ground in May 2023 and run through August 2024.
Resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff streets up to Beekman Street is slated for May to November 2024.
At 5 p.m. today, C&S will present its report, preliminary graphics and cost estimate to the Common Council’s Finance and Community Development Committee.
Adoption of the plan is set to go before the full council for a vote on Thursday, April 21. That will be followed by an open community dialogue session hosted by Rosenquest, the date and time of which is to be determined.
Change can be difficult, especially big change, and with all the input that went into this decision about the future of downtown, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.
