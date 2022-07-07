Everyone loves a parade.
Well, maybe not anymore.
Of course, this past Monday, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill. a gunman opened fire on attendees of a Fourth of July parade, killing seven and wounding more than 30, including children.
We would normally call this incident unthinkable, but unfortunately such mayhem is no longer unthinkable. In fact, the possibility of encountering such violence now comes across our minds almost daily.
Whenever we step outside it is not uncommon to think about where we are going and whether it might be a target for someone bent on orchestrating a massacre.
That’s no way to live.
For these paradegoers in Highland Park, Monday was supposed to be a joyous day — a chance to bring the family out to celebrate our nation’s birthday and watch a parade of community members march proudly through the streets representing their organization.
Bells and whistles, music and sirens, dancing and lots of candy should have been the order of the day. But instead it turned out to be the darkest of days for those in attendance.
A two-year old boy lost both his parents in this nightmare.
We’re left to wonder if the residents of Highland Park will ever be able to feel comfortable at a parade again, if they have another one at all, and that’s a terrible shame.
Locally, we had a few of our own dustups regarding Fourth of July parades, although they featured nowhere near the level of trauma that occurred in Illinois.
The City of Plattsburgh parade this year featured a “Quiet Zone” for children with auditory and sensory sensitivities to watch the parade sans bells, whistles, sirens and loud music.
What a wonderful idea to accommodate families who might otherwise not have felt comfortable bringing their children out to enjoy the parade.
Yet, of course, there were those who found reason to shame the idea.
Social media had plenty of dialogue from people who did not like the Quiet Zone, saying that a parade is supposed to be loud and fun, and that if people don’t like noise they should stay home, amidst other negative comments.
Really?
We can’t even do something nice for kids with special needs without people criticizing?
Like a 40-yard Quiet Zone in a two-mile parade is going to dull the effect of the parade on the rest of the crowd.
We need to do better, people.
The other parade drama occurred in the Ticonderoga Fourth of July parade when fire departments from Mineville/Witherbee, Putnam and Schroon Lake were turned away because they did not fill out the required entry form ahead of time like the rest of the parade entrants did.
We’re going to go easier on the situation around this parade because it seems like there was some kind of basic misunderstanding on both sides.
The entry forms have become required because unfortunately some entrants in recent years have felt it necessary to display inappropriate signs on their floats. Thus, the vetting process prior to the parade.
The fire departments, most of which probably have been participating in parades for decades, no doubt planned on just showing up with their shiny red trucks like they always do.
Perhaps an exception could have been made and the fire departments allowed to march, but we can see both sides on this one.
Nonetheless, the image of the parade in Ticonderoga, known as one of the best in the region, has been tainted as social media warriors once again showed their teeth and stirred arguments and bitterness around the issue.
Parades are supposed to be a fun time for all, so it’s a shame to see such angst around them this summer and we hope that somehow they can get their luster back because every community needs to be able to find a way to really come together and celebrate a few times a year.
But it is less fun when people are complaining, and we certainly can’t celebrate when people are getting mowed down in the streets.
