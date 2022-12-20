For the past three years now, we have been given a lot to think about when it comes to our health and ways to prevent serious illness.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an education on preventive health measures which we were forced to practice earnestly for the past two-plus years.
The majority of us wore masks, washed our hands, stayed at least six feet away from people, stayed home when we were sick, took COVID tests, and got vaccinated.
It largely worked as we’ve been able to stem the spread of COVID to the point where it seems manageable, although far from eradicated.
And in that time of prevention, a byproduct of our healthy habits was that we were able to seriously stem the spread of the flu and common cold.
We’ve always been told to practice habits that are aimed to stop the spread of the cold and flu, but without the enormity of a pandemic looming over us, our efforts were much less enthusiastic over the years.
But the past two years we stepped up our efforts, and save for COVID, we were much better protected against the cold and flu.
But as COVID has waned over the past year, our habits are becoming more lax and we are seeing the results and they are not great.
There has been a rise in cold and flu cases to the point where the Plattsburgh City School District was forced to cancel school last Friday when 50 teachers called in sick. With so many teachers out, there just wasn’t enough substitutes available to fill the absences as the subs too have been infected by COVID and the flu.
As it turns out, there was a major snow storm so school for Plattsburgh and all other area districts was called off anyway.
But the direness of the flu situation is real and something that we all will have to deal with from here on out.
The Clinton County Health Department reported flu hospitalizations are higher than usual for this time of the year.
“We continue to see an increase in flu cases in our community. The most recent data available to us (week ending 12/10) shows a significant increase from the week prior — 120 more cases,” the Health Department’s Principle Public Health Educator Molly Flynn told us.
Flynn said they could expect to continue to see cases increase until flu season peaks, which is typically in January/February.
Of course, the best thing residents can do, Flynn said, is to follow basic prevention methods to help slow the spread of germs. Methods we have all come to know all too well.
Stay home when you are sick, even if you have tested negative for COVID-19. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Wear a well-fitting mask when you have to be around others — especially if you are feeling under the weather.
And also, perhaps most importantly, is to be sure everyone in your family (who is eligible) gets a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine/booster.
Hopefully the spread of flu can be contained somewhat this winter and we won’t have to worry about local schools closing due to staffing shortages. But it will be quite a challenge to stop the spread of flu at the same time we are still trying to contain COVID.
Fortunately, the same preventive measures work to prevent both ailments.
Let’s make doubly sure we are doing our part this winter to keep our families, friends and ourselves safe and healthy.
Another year is upon us and we would hate to see it start out on the wrong foot healthwise.
