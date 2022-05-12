With his retirement this summer, Dr. Ron Davis ends 51 years of service to SUNY Plattsburgh in a career that has shaped the journalism landscape of the region and touched the hearts of hundreds upon hundreds of students.
Davis began his Plattsburgh journey in 1971, teaching in the English department, which he later chaired. With Al Montanaro, Davis founded the journalism program, which later moved to the communications department and today shares a home with the public relations program.
Known for his love of language, his deep understanding of grammar and word distinctions, and his passion for poetry, Davis will be better remembered by the generations of journalists he taught for his compassion and personal connections. Here are some of their words, as they wrote on Facebook upon hearing of Davis’ retirement:
“I owe so much to Dr. Davis. If not for his patience when showing me (how) to use Quark XPress in 1998, I almost certainly would have never landed my first job in journalism. I feel so fortunate to count myself among the generations of students who benefited from his wisdom and positive example.”
— Andrew DeGrandpre, deputy national security editor at The Washington Post
“Congratulations Ron on a truly impactful career. You have helped mold so many journalists over the years and their work has made a difference in the world. I can’t believe it’s been since 1985 that I stopped by your office on graduation day to say thanks for all you did for me. There are still days at work where I refer to something you taught me in class all those decades ago. Thank you for all you’ve done for me and the journalism community and may you have a wonderful retirement.”
— Joe LoTemplio, editor of the Press-Republican
“Prof. Davis had a vast impact on my life during my time at Plattsburgh, and I appreciate that our relationship continues to stretch on. I spent many formative mornings attending office hours, discussing grammar, writing, and design; hiking, literature, and life. Prof. Davis and Nora visited me during one of my early years living in Washington, DC. It meant a lot to have time with friendly faces.”
— Maura Danehey, communications leader at Momentive
Davis has held more than 30 workshops for newspaper professionals and served as a writing coach at the Press-Republican. His connection to this newspaper is strong: More than half the newsroom’s current staff are Davis’ former students.
In addition to his teaching, in recent years Davis has been busy finishing four textbooks with co-authors Nora Davis and Thomas Montanaro in what he calls his “Density Diet” system. In his college bio, Davis describes the system as “An innovative color-coded, neurolinguistic study of the English language and its grammar ... a revolutionary approach to writing and speaking clearly and concisely.”
So much more could be said about Davis’ rich life. He is a marathon canoe champion and was recruited to pitch for the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians. In his bio, Davis writes that he enjoys kayaking, hiking and playing tennis, as well as barbecuing for his students.
We hope that Davis will have many more retirement years of hiking, kayaking and barbecuing. And as deadline approaches, and we look for the perfect word to finish that lede or the final touch to make a page design sparkle, we will think of him.
