EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a guest editorial by State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon)
In the waning moments of the legislative session, a bill with far-reaching consequences for our communities was quietly ushered through the state Legislature.
Bill S.3505-B/A.4282-B, if enacted, would mandate most county and town elections to coincide with even-year national and state elections. This decision threatens to diminish local voices by overlooking the significance of local issues.
Instead of taking time to learn and discuss local issues, we will be drowning them out with the national screaming match.
Legislation such as this will have the reverse effects of its intentions — voters will be less informed about what will now become down-ballot races. Local supervisors, board members, trustees and so forth will be forced to compete for airspace with statewide and federal elections.
Rather than let local issues decide local elections, loud party politics will take precedent, which is disrespectful to the democratic and electoral process.
Local elections held in off years have long served as a vital platform for addressing the unique concerns and priorities of our communities. By holding elections separate from the national and state cycles, we ensure local issues and candidates receive the attention they deserve.
In an era when national and state politics often overshadow the grassroots concerns that shape our daily lives, the importance of these off-year elections cannot be overstated.
Yet, this bill seeks to upend this carefully balanced system. If enacted, local elections would be swallowed by the broader left versus right battles that dominate even-year cycles.
This shift threatens to marginalize local concerns, relegating them to the shadows cast by national and statewide issues. We must preserve the sanctity of local elections, allowing them to remain a beacon of democracy, responsive to the unique needs of our neighborhoods.
Furthermore, the manner in which this bill was rushed through the legislative process raises serious concerns about transparency and democratic deliberation. It is disheartening that a decision of such magnitude, with profound implications for our local communities, was made with little fanfare and limited public notice during the final hours of this year’s legislative session.
We deserve a thorough and open discussion of matters that impact the foundations of our democratic system.
One of the fundamental principles of governance in New York state is home rule. Local governments are empowered to make decisions that directly affect their communities, a right that should never be usurped by state officials in Albany.
This new election law bill flies in the face of home rule, asserting state control over the timing of local elections without due consideration of local input.
As citizens who value the democratic process and recognize the significance of local representation, we call upon Gov. Hochul to exercise her veto power. Let’s preserve the integrity of local elections and ensure the voices of our communities are heard.
Our democratic system thrives when it respects the unique needs of localities, and we should not allow that essential tenet to be undermined. Let us stand together to protect the cornerstone of our democracy and safeguard the voices of our communities.
