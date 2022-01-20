The actions of some fans at the Dallas Cowboys NFL playoff game last Sunday was deplorable as were the comments from Cowboy's Quarterback Dak Prescott following the game.
There can be no room for fans to throw things at officials, players or coaches, and players and coaches need to denounce such actions immediately.
To set the scene, the Cowboys were trailing the San Francisco Forty-Niners 23-17 with only about 14 seconds left in the game. The Cowboys had no timeouts left and needed to get as far into Forty-Niner territory as they could before trying what is known as a Hail Mary pass into the end zone.
Prescott, seeing that the sidelines on both sides of the field were well covered by the San Francisco defense, knew that the Cowboys would have a hard time getting out of bounds, which would stop the clock, if they ran a play to the boundary.
Instead, he took the ball himself and ran up the middle well into Forty-Niner territory before sliding down and giving himself up. Once he slid, the race began for Prescott and his teammates to get set, hike the ball and spike it dead before the clock hit all zeroes.
It seemed that there would be enough time for a successful spike, but then it all went wrong for Prescott and the Cowboys.
The official, in this case the down judge, ran up the field to spot the ball, but he collided with Prescott and the center who were trying to set the ball themselves.
The disruption took a precious second or two off the clock and that was enough to end the game without the Cowboys having one last shot.
The ending was controversial indeed, and many felt the official did not do his job properly, although he actually did because he must be the one to spot the ball and not a player.
As the officiating crew ran off the field, several Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas began throwing debris in the direction of the refs.
Some of the debris even hit some of the Cowboy players.
In addition to the controversial game-ending play, the fans no doubt were also upset at the way Dallas played, which included committing an astounding 14 penalties.
Following the game in a news conference, Prescott took offense at fans throwing debris at players. When told the fans were actually targeting the officials, Prescott then said, "Credit to them then."
To praise fans for throwing items at officials is just wrong in every chapter of the sportsmanship guide book, not to mention completely classless.
Prescott did apologize two days later, saying he was caught up in the emotions of a difficult loss, and that he held the referees in the highest regard.
At 28, Prescott is still relatively young, and has been a pretty decent guy in his six years in the league, so we will forgive his comments this time, and hope that he has learned his lesson.
As for the fans who threw garbage, well, we've been preaching against such behavior for years and haven't seen much change, and doubt we will.
But like the Cowboys, you can always hope for better fortunes next year.
