For lots of people over the past several days, life’s most important question was not whom to vote for. For most, that had been answered months, if not years, ago anyway.
The crucial stumper on many minds was whether to stop in at a store and pick up a Powerball ticket. After all, who runs your government may have profound consequences, but whether you have $2 billion in your wallet is the real game changer.
Years ago, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo of New York used to travel to Plattsburgh every now and then for Editorial Board meetings with the Press-Republican to answer questions on a variety of topics.
Once, he was asked why the state at that time had outlawed public gambling. After all, in that era institutions as morally pure as the Catholic Church regularly held fund-raising bingo nights.
Cuomo emphasized that unless you’ve witnessed the grim effects of gambling addictions on families, you couldn’t imagine the ills that could be in store.
By now, of course, New York is as welcoming as New Jersey, Nevada or any other state toward gambling proceeds.
Here’s the offering to customers of Powerball: Hand over $2, pick five numbers from 1 through 69 plus one Powerball number from 1 to 26 and await your reward soon after the drawing.
The amount starts at $20 million, but, this time, the drawings went three months without anyone having selected the winning combination. The prize had mounted to $2.04 billion over the course of those frustrations.
To get the $2.04 billion, you have to agree to a 29-year annuity; if you insist on an immediate one-time payoff, you get only $997.6 million, which, for some of us, would be an agreeable deal.
There are some considerations that must be taken into account, of course: Once word got out of your newly acquired nest egg, would every freeloader in your neighborhood be dropping in for a get-acquainted visit? Would relatives you never heard of want to re-establish family ties? Would every phone call result in a discussion of a generous handout?
On the other hand, nuisances such as inflation and rising interest rates may disappear from the table.
So, taking into account all the pluses and minuses, do you want to stop at the store counter for your Powerball ticket?
Understand this: The odds of winning that $2.04 billion were calculated at 292 million to 1. In other words, you quite likely were not destined to collect, making the stop just another inconvenience. For most, probably, that was enough of an inconvenience to dissuade the potential stopper.
However, for others, this indisputable fact refused to stop grating: Eventually, somebody’s going to hit the jackpot. If you continue to refuse to stop, it surely will never be you.
For some, the odds are too odd. For others, the possibilities even them out. Even a man as wise as Gov. Cuomo couldn’t convince otherwise.
