The invention of the television may have been the worst development in history for our political system. After all, if it weren’t for televisions in every house in America, many of us wouldn’t see the travesty that appears to be unraveling our government.
The fiasco over the election of the speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. is not unraveling our government, of course. It would take a far more serious consequential failure than the selection of the speaker of the House for that to happen.
But, because so much attention is suddenly focused on the matter, it would seem to be tantamount to soiling our Constitution beyond reclamation. At least, it might seem that way to people who don’t regularly follow what goes on in political circles.
Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has coveted his apparent destiny as the next speaker for some time. He even had moved his belongings into the speaker’s office in anticipation of an uneventful blessing by the House membership.
But that blessing was withheld, as so many of us have witnessed, and, as the weekend approached, McCarthy has had to face the prospect of having to retrieve his belongings, as well as his dignity.
In our democracy, all does not happen as we expect, or as we want, and sometimes not even as it should. Is this good or bad? It depends on each individual’s viewpoint.
However, in cases such as this, a surprisingly small aggregation of dissidents can step in and grind our government to a halt.
They think they are doing what is right. They certainly can make convincing arguments that that is what they are doing. Sometimes, though, they interrupt work that would benefit us all.
Our government has failed us before, many times, by allowing itself to establish barriers to reasonable and, to some, obvious “next steps” in the political process.
In 2016, Democratic President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to succeed the deceased conservative Antonin Scalia as the next Supreme Court Justice.
But, at once, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared he would not even allow that nomination to be considered by the Senate. He said the next president should be given the prerogative of naming the next justice – not the president who would be in office for the next year.
So Garland was never officially considered, and the choice was instead handed to Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, who picked conservative Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch was the first of three justices picked by Trump who have turned the high court so conservative.
As of this writing, there was no conclusion in sight to the crippling stalemate between 202 pro-McCarthy Republicans and 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans. Because of our political system, 20 equaled 202.
To the 20, this was evidence that right can be achieved by those willing to stand up for their principles.
To the 202, it was evidence that it most certainly cannot.
