DANNEMORA [mdash] Brenda (Drollette) Kramer, 71, of Dannemora, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2021. She was born January 22, 1950, daughter of Hugh and Irene (Garsow) Drollette. Brenda graduated from Dannemora High School in 1968. She then began her career at Plattsburgh State Unive…