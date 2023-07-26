It’s fair week in Clinton County, which kicks off fair season in the North Country.
The Clinton County Fair will soon be followed by the Franklin County Fair in Malone from Aug. 4 to 12, and then the Essex County Fair in Westport from Aug. 16 to 20.
Later in the summer, people can also check out the New York State Fair in Syracuse, and there is the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction, Vt..
Fairs are traditionally great opportunities to get out, see neighbors and friends, let the kids go on rides, see some shows, maybe learn a little about livestock and agriculture, have some tasty food, and just have a plain old good time.
We could all use a few days of relaxation and fun after dealing with a global pandemic for three years, and most recently, days upon days of rain, rain and more rain.
The fair is a perfect place to go for that tonic.
The Clinton County Fair opened Tuesday with games, food, livestock shows, music and more.
The fair runs through Sunday, July 30 at the Fair Grounds off Route 22B in Morrisonville.
Today, there are special reduced prices for veterans to honor their service to our country.
And tonight, country singing star Megan Maroney will perform on the main stage.
Tomorrow, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will be the headliners.
Thursday is also wristband day with wristbands sold for $30 to ride all day.
Friday will feature Senior Citizens Day with reduced prices for seniors.
Versus Monster Trucks will be the main draw at 7 p.m. and Larry Ebere will perform at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be another Versus Monster Trucks show at 7 p.m. The Chris Yantek Magic Show will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The final day of the fair will be Sunday, July 30 and it will feature the Della Auto Group Demolition Derby, always a hit.
The derby starts at 1 p.m.
As usual, there will be a host of events held by the Clinton County 4-H group and Future Farmers of America, and games of chance on the midway.
There will also be a full array of food vendors offering traditional fair treats.
Beer will also be offered at the B&B Saloon each day with live entertainment. Beer will also be offered in a beer tent at the concerts tonight and Thursday.
A full listing of events and features can be found online at tinyurl.com/2pb6c4kb.
The Franklin County Fair also is a great attraction for folks in the North Country. Known for landing big stars, this year is no exception as Melissa Etheridge will perform on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Etheridge is a Grammy Award winning big star with hits such as “Come to My Window,” “If I Wanted To” and “I’m the Only One.”
It’s a great chance to see a wonderful talent in a casual setting not too far from home.
The Essex County Fair is also a great chance to have a nice family time. A much smaller fair, this year’s theme is “A Country Hoedown at the Fair.”
One of the nice things about the Essex County Fair is that it is only $10 to get in and that includes rides, most shows and parking. Not a bad family deal.
No matter which fair you go to, we hope folks of the North Country will get out and support these venues and have a grand time doing so.
