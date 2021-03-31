Baseball season starts again Thursday, which, for most Americans, marks a real indication that almost-post-Covid has settled in.
That's because of the nature of baseball. It is really America's pastime, whether you agree or not.
Baseball is our nation's oldest professional sport, with the major leagues dating back about a century and a half.
It is also America's oldest electronically broadcast sport, dating back to the advent of radio in the 1920s.
At first, major-league teams were reluctant to describe the action on radio, fearing listening to a game on the radio would disincline fans to spend the money and effort to attend games.
As it turned out, games on radio did just the opposite. Instead of satisfying fans' curiosity about their teams' success or failure, it increased their yen to see the games for themselves.
In the past 50 or 60 years, many sports fans have insisted that professional football has outmuscled baseball as America's pastime, and they could have an argument. Surely, for a much-abbreviated period, football kindles fan interest beyond what baseball does daily.
But the National Football League season totals 16 games per team, and then playoffs. Major League Baseball will begin Thursday and conclude 162 games per team later. Then begins a playoff grind that will get us into November – on the brink of winter.
Baseball will be available to fans every day, every night for half a year.
Lately, the National Basketball Association has gained audience devotion, but even that elongated season adds up to only 82 games plus playoffs.
No, baseball is on fans' minds constantly with far greater concentration and length, making it the national pastime even if we don't realize it.
The conduct of games evolves, but records set years, decades, a century ago still shine as hallowed numbers. Babe Ruth's 714 home runs, Ty Cobb's .367 lifetime batting average, Lou Gehrig's 2,130 consecutive games played, Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak – they may or may not be all-time records, but they are etched in unfaded lore.
Pitchers used to throw hundreds of pitches per game. Now, there's an unwritten limit of 100.
The old starter’s benchmark of 200 innings per season may now be retired. Thirty-six pitchers worked 200 innings in 2009. A decade later, only 15 did.
Are players today coddled? Has medical science imposed itself? Who knows?
All we know is that baseball is evolving the same way other sports are. In football, a passing game has replaced a historic reliance on running plays, so quarterbacks these days mount statistics that generations back would have been unthinkable.
But, regardless of trends and numbers in any of our sports, baseball occupies our attention as no other sport does, daily and much longer.
COVID-19 robbed us of traditional baseball and, to one extent or another, all activities in 2020. Now, it is yielding at least a lot of its grip on our interest. We can finally get back to going to games, with proper precautions, and following our teams.
Let's keep behaving responsibly to keep it that way and continue to reclaim our hobbies.
Play ball!
