As we enter our fifth month in the grip of coronavirus and the second month of cautious reopening, some observations:
Plastic bags: It seems about time for New York to ask stores to return to following the new state law banning single-use plastic bags.
The law went into effect March 1, and people were just getting used to (with some grumbling) bringing reusable bags when COVID-19 hit.
We didn't know as much about it then as we do now, so there was great fear of surface contamination. Shoppers were wearing plastic gloves to stores and wiping down their purchases once they got home.
But, over the ensuing months, we have learned that, while the virus can be transmitted via surfaces, that isn't the main route. Recommendations have shifted, and we're now told that we don't need to clean groceries or dispose of the plastic bags once we get home.
A few stores have used solely paper bags since the change, but most switched back to those single-use plastic bags that will linger in landfills (or waterways) long after the people who use them are gone.
New York state should tell stores it is fine for customers to bring clean reusable bags for their groceries and mandate that stores have paper, not plastic, bags available.
Store directions: Most stores have social-distancing signs on the floors, and many also have direction arrows to limit people from coming face to face with other shoppers.
Shoppers seem to obey the six-feet, physical-distance signs. But months into the practice, it's startling how many people seem oblivious to the direction signs.
Someone is always wandering down the wrong aisles, despite the familiar use of red (stop) and green (go) signs. Most signs are located on floors (although Market 32 has its signs posted along the shelves), so just glance around as you start down an aisle. The direction signs aren't hard to find.
Wiped out: When this all started, most stores had someone posted at the entryways to wipe down shopping-cart handles with antibacterial spray. Wipes were available at entrances. For a while, Sam's Club was even handing out plastic gloves.
Most of that has been scaled back now. Even though surface contamination isn't as great a risk, most shoppers would still feel more confident if stores would wipe down cart handles and checkout screens after each use.
The stores that continue the practice will benefit because people will shop where they feel safest.
The new greetings: It's been confirmed now that the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is by wearing masks and keeping away from each other, and most North Country citizens are doing as advised.
It wouldn't be surprising if lipstick sales dipped, with mouths covered up in public. Smiles are now evident mostly in the eye area.
Little waves and eye contact are growing, and it looks like the elbow bump is replacing the handshake for many.
But don't rule out the Vulcan salute of "Star Trek" fame. That hand gesture is traditionally accompanied by the words: "Live long and prosper."
Seems especially appropriate these days.
