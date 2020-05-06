Up here in the North Country, we fear COVID-19 for our tourism economy because it threatens to do two things: 1., Keep visitors from coming around and spending money on our spectacular sights and activities; and 2., draw potentially infected visitors to flock to the area, bringing the virus with them.
We are not alone in this fearsome dilemma. Think of Saratoga, home to arguably the nation's most spectacular horse-racing venue.
The New York Racing Association, which oversees Saratoga Race Course, along with Belmont and Aqueduct in New York City, doesn't know whether these sites will be allowed to reopen this year and, if so, when.
Saratoga's season is scheduled for Wednesdays through Sundays, July 16 through Sept. 7. A possibility is that Saratoga will be allowed to open but without spectators.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced that prospect in one of his daily press briefings last week: "You can’t open an attraction that could bring people from across the state to that attraction and overwhelm a region,” he said, mentioning the State Fair in Syracuse and the Saratoga racing season.
"You open the Saratoga Race (Course), I guarantee you have the highest attendance in the history of the Saratoga race track. You’ll have people driving from the entire Northeast region to the Saratoga race track just because they want to get out of the house … well, that’s great for the Saratoga race track, but density is not our friend."
The New York Racing Association agreed. NYRA Director of Communications Pat McKenna said in a press release: "Horse racing is in a unique position as a sport that can be safely staged without attendees.
"Earlier this week, Gov. Cuomo encouraged sports entities to consider how they could operate without fans in attendance that would be economically viable while providing much needed entertainment.
"By closing to spectators and reducing employees and support staff to only those who are required under the rules of racing, the running of races would support the small businesses and hourly workers who form the backbone of the sport."
McKenna noted racing in New York provides 19,000 jobs and $3 billion in annual revenue.
In the North Country, we similarly rely on recreation and tourism for our economic health, though perhaps not to the extent of Saratoga.
We hope all venues in the region are able to attract their usual appreciative visitors – but certainly not to the detriment of our general health.
As with every other area of consideration, we all want our economy to rebound and enable everyone to pay their bills, as always. Operators of all tourism venues should start now to work on reopening plans, putting creativity into play.
But safety most assuredly must come first, whether in Saratoga, Plattsburgh, Lake Placid or anyplace else.
