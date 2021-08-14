The North Country has had many big events in its history starting all the way back to the Revolutionary War in the 18th Century.
We've had the Battle of Plattsburgh in the War of 1812, the longstanding presence of the military, including the existence of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, the Ice Storm of 1998, the prison escape in Dannemora in 2015, and of course, the Clifford Ball in 1996.
It was 25 years ago this weekend that close to 100,000 people gathered in Plattsburgh on the former PAFB runway to celebrate the Vermont-based band Phish.
The three-day concert, dubbed the Clifford Ball, was perhaps the most-attended event the North Country has ever seen.
Weeks and weeks of planning went into the event much to the excitement of local Phish fans and those just curious to see what all the fuss was about.
The Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation, the unit in charge of redeveloping the base after the Air Force left in 1995, was mixed on the idea of a big concert.
Yes, such a show would generate a great economic wallop for the region, but at what cost?
Would the concert venue turn potential developers off to the site down the road? PARC leaders eventually agreed that creating a new modern airport at the site would be better off than holding concerts a few times a year.
They were right, but for three days 25 years ago Plattsburgh got to be the focus of the music world.
The venue was put together remarkably well with plenty of room for camping. There were massive amounts of portable toilets, washing stations, misting stations for the heat, concessions, a first-aid station and of course parking.
A temporary gate and entrance was set up off Route 22 on the north side of the flight line to accommodate the line of cars that backed up miles down the Adirondack Northway.
The crowd, which actually turned Plattsburgh into the ninth largest city in the state briefly, was mostly peaceful and loving.
They milled about the camp sites selling sandwiches, loose beers, tie-dyed shirts, jewelry and many other trinkets.
There was an occasional whiff of a certain smelling smoke, but all was cool.
Area stores reported sold out shelves and local campgrounds and other sites also did well.
In the end, the concert was considered a great success, and there was a push to have Phish return in 1997. But a runway strewn with bottle caps and pull-tops made for a dangerous situation for aircraft, and it would have been hard to market the site with such a concern.
So officials scotched the idea of any future concerts and concentrated on the aviation potential of the property. That was a good move considering the success of Plattsburgh International Airport, which opened on the flight line in 2007.
Phish wound up going to the former Loring Air Force Base in the extremely remote northern town of Limestone, Maine for a concert called The Great Went in 1998.
Ironically, Loring AFB was closed in favor of PAFB in the first round of federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission hearings in 1991.
PAFB eventually was closed by BRACC in 1993 in favor of McGuire AFB in New Jersey.
While Plattsburgh's great concert venue was short-lived, it is still well remembered a quarter of a century later.
Onward and upward!
