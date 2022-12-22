It seems that politicians are, at some point, trying to sneak something by their constituents.
A proposed pay raise for state lawmakers is the latest of such attempts and we are not impressed.
The proposal that state legislators are expected to vote on today or Friday would vault their annual pay from $110,000 per year to $142,000, making them the highest paid lawmakers in the nation.
California now has the highest salaries at $119,702.
In addition to the $110,000 salary New York lawmakers get, they also collect $183 per day per diem for overnight travel, if they are eligible for those payments.
Not a bad gig already some would say, and it would be even better at $142,000 per year.
The merits of such a raise could certainly be argued.
It has been several years since lawmakers had a raise, and with inflation and rising fuel costs, they, like everybody else, could probably use a bump in pay.
Also, lawmakers from the New York City area pay outrageous rent costs with some as much as $4,000 to $6,000 per month.
Their job is described as part-time since the legislative session usually ends in June and lawmakers make their way back to their home districts. But anyone who knows how the legislature works, understands that these men and women are at someone’s beck and call year round and often around the clock.
Constituent complaints don’t end just because Albany is not in session.
Does that amount of demand justify a $32,000 raise? Some might think so, but others might say not for a million dollars would they do that job.
Opponents of such a raise point to the fact that candidates know what the salary is when they choose to run for a post, and should not push for a raise once they take their seat.
Others argue that politicians should not be paid anymore than state laborers that make our system run on a daily basis. Most of them do not make anywhere near $142,000.
Approving a significant raise for legislators now on the backs of taxpayers while everyone is dealing with inflation and high costs is also not a popular position with many in the state.
We’ll leave the merits of a raise up to the voters. If they approve or disapprove they can signify so at the ballot box in two years.
That’s where we have a problem with the raise proposal: the timing.
If a raise was so important, why wasn’t it brought out as an issue this fall as state Senate and Assembly members sought re-election?
No, they waited until after the election was over to vote on it, knowing that if it passed, there would be a full two years for folks to forget about it before the next election. Don’t let them fool you, this delay was entirely strategic.
Pay raises should be on the table front and center during every election season so voters can ultimately make the decision whether it is deserved or not.
We give credit to North Country lawmakers Assembly members D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) and Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) who have said they do not support this pay raise proposal.
Hopefully the rest of the legislature will have a heart this holiday season and think of their constituents and not just themselves, and agree to put off any vote until the public has had thorough time to vet the idea.
