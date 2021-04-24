Every home needs a little investment, a little renovation, a little tender loving care now and then, and Plattsburgh International Airport is no different.
Clinton County is undertaking a massive re-paving project for the airport runways, which has the airport closed to traffic until June 23.
The project is somewhat of an inconvenience, but is definitely necessary.
The runway was built, along with the rest of Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the mid-1950s.
The runway, and accompanying massive ramp space, served as a landing and takeoff site for the Air Force's Strategic Air Command for more than four decades.
During PAFB's time, formidable aircraft such as B-52s, FB-111's, B-47s and KC-135 Stratotankers would fly in and out of the airfield with few or no problems.
When the base closed in 1995, there was much debate over what to do with the property. All kinds of ideas sprang up as the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council, which later morphed into the Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation, prepared for the future.
The runway and ramp space were used as a concert site in August of 1996 when the popular Vermont-based band Phish held the Clifford Ball over three days.
Close to 100,000 people attended the event, which showcased just how large the space was.
Fortunately, area leaders realized that a concert venue was not the answer to future economic prosperity, and decided to concentrate on relocating the tiny Clinton County Airport to the base flight line.
That dream became a reality in the summer of 2007 when PIA opened for business.
Area leaders never envisioned the new airport as a competitor to airports in Burlington, Albany or even Montreal. Instead, they focused on creating a niche market for those seeking direct flights to destination points south.
It has worked gloriously as many of the 3 million or so Canadians who live within an hour of the airport use it regularly to fly to Florida or other southern points.
Every winter, at least prior to the pandemic, the airport parking lot was jammed packed with cars. Parking has had to be expanded several times since the airport opened.
The terminal itself underwent a major expansion three years ago, and a Customs and Immigration service center was added, making the airport a great attraction for what many hope will soon be international flights.
Daily service used to be offered to Boston, but that changed to Washington, D.C. two years ago with the aid of federal Essential Air Service funding.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on flights at the airport the past year-plus, but there are still great hopes that the airport will take off again once the Canadian border is reopened and the public steps up its need and desire to travel freely.
With that in mind, this spring seemed like the perfect time to close down the runway for a few months and get it repaved since traveling is still greatly lessened.
Add to that, federal funding that will pay for it all, and the county will wind up with a brand new runway that will last another 20 years, and at no cost to local taxpayers.
We think most homeowners and residents would agree that despite a few weeks of messy inconvenience, it is a worthy investment.
