A full two weeks after the election, President Donald Trump remained defiant in the face of defeat.
He lost the popular vote to former Vice President Joe Biden by 5.5 million and the Electoral College by 74 votes, by many counts, but in a rolling series of accusations, he has blamed government officials, poll watchers, the media and voting systems for perpetrating a plot against him.
Across the country, votes are tallied in each district, with local Democratic and Republican representatives on hand to make sure the counts go smoothly. Can you imagine the massive, coordinated plot that would be needed to ensure that Trump was defeated? National, state and local representatives would all need to be involved.
The Press-Republican has observed area elections, including counting of mail-in ballots and vote challenges, throughout the newspaper's history. Counts may not always have been fast, but they were extremely accurate, and fraud was rare and isolated.
Election officials across the United States say this year's monumental vote count went smoothly, with little hiccups but no evidence of widespread fraud.
The president had predicted fraud for months in advance of Election Day and railed against mail-in ballots, which seemed an essential element of voting safely during a pandemic and which have been used successfully for years.
He said point blank that the only way he would lose the election is if it were rigged, and he has stuck to that fallacy.
The numerous lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign have, one by one, been rejected. But the effort to negate Americans' decision continues, and money is being raised to help the effort. That is cause for concern in the North Country, where people may be giving money without knowing where it is actually going.
This area again supported Trump, according to unofficial 2020 results: Clinton County went 14,354 votes for the president to 12,690 for Biden; and Essex County, 7,975 for Trump to 6,970 for Biden.
So there's a good chance that, upset with election results and stirred up by Trump's relentless allegations, local residents might give to his "election defense funds."
Be aware that the good-government group Common Cause has referred to those as "slush funds" and says some of the money can be used for Trump's debt.
Donors should know that 60 percent of what they give goes to Trump's Save America PAC and the rest funnels into a Republican National Committee account, the Associated Press reported. Only after a donor gives the maximum $5,000 to the Trump PAC and $35,000 to RNC will further donations go into the legal defense fund.
Aside from those issues, the president's stubborn refusal to admit defeat is preventing President-elect Biden from receiving critical information that can help him prepare to govern effectively.
Trump's obsession with the election results seems to have completely distracted him from the soaring pandemic and need for stimulus funding.
And he continues to agitate his supporters, making them even less likely to give the new president a chance.
Congressional Republicans who are not publicly urging the president to concede, including area Rep. Elise Stefanik, are complicit by their silence.
