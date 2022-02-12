Tomorrow is Super Bowl Sunday and we hope everyone will enjoy the game in a safe and responsible manner.
The game, which is Super Bowl LVI, features the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams versus the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Kickoff is scheduled for about 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl Sunday has become a tradition of parties and gambling across the country. In fact, there have been many calls over the years to make Super Bowl Monday a national holiday of sorts so folks can take a day to recover from their revelry.
The NFL appears to be doing its best to accommodate that as they have increased the length of its regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games.
As you can see, this year's game is a week later than the normal first Sunday in February.
If the NFL has its way, they will increase the schedule to 18 games making Super Bowl Sunday coincide with President's Day, giving Americans the much-desired day off.
Super Bowl parties come in all shapes and sizes. Bars have specials with plenty of food and entertainment, people have house parties and television audiences are usually amongst the highest of the year.
Common denominators at most parties are beer and chicken wings. Chili usually makes a strong showing as well as plenty of chips and dips.
But people are free to create their own unique celebration, and many do, making the occasion really special.
And of course, there are the commercials and halftime shows that engage hardcore football fans as well as the casual observers.
Imagine if there are aliens from another planet watching our Super Bowl antics. Certainly they would be confused watching a bunch of beings worshipping a game on television with all kinds of food and libations.
But hopefully they would be delighted as well.
And what is a big game without a bit of wagering?
According to a story in The Lines, the American Gaming Association is projecting $7.61 billion to be wagered on the Super Bowl in the U.S., when adding illegal wagers made through offshore sportsbooks, bets paced with a local bookie, or in a pool or squares contest.
While that number might seem like a lot, those types of wagers are expected to make up a lower percentage of the total amount bet on the Super Bowl in 2022 than it did last year.
A whopping 31.4 million Americans are expected to place some kind of wager on the game, according to estimates.
We suspect that many folks around here are participating in some kind of Super Bowl pool or placing a modest best with friends. That's fine, but a fair warning not to get carried away.
The powers of gambling addiction are real and they are strong.
We would also caution against drinking and driving this weekend. No doubt people will be consuming copious amounts of alcohol, and we don't need any bad decisions ruining lives.
Stay home, call a cab or ride service or have a sober friend drive you to where you have to be.
Another concern is, of course, COVID-19. Large gatherings of people in close proximity are usually a recipe for a super spreader.
While the state just lifted its indoor business mask mandate, it's probably a good idea to continue to wear a mask at a Super Bowl party.
It's also not a bad idea to do a home test before you head out the door.
We are not trying to put a damper on Super Bowl weekend, which is one of the most anticipated weekends of the year, but we would hate to see any bad news spring out of this wonderful time.
Stay safe, North Country.
