Paid parking in the City of Plattsburgh is upon us.
Let’s hope it works.
The paid parking system goes into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the downtown area.
It is the culmination of discussions that have cropped in the Common Council chambers from time to time over the past several decades. Mayor Chris Rosenquest and the council took the step in implementing the plan this year after much more discussion among themselves and with the community.
Parking meters, which receive credit and debit cards and coins, have been installed at the off-street lots downtown. Earlier this year, meters were installed at the City Beach as paid parking made its debut.
The official parking fee structure for the meters at the off-street lots includes a $1 hourly fee, $90 semi-annual (six months) permit fee and a $171 annual (12 months) permit fee. When purchased, each permit is also accompanied by a $3.50 gateway fee.
The northern half of the Durkee Street parking lot can also be used free of charge but will also have a two-hour time limit for all vehicles — permits are not eligible there.
The public section of the Clinton County Government Center lot will remain free for the first hour of parking, but a plate number will still have to be entered to use the lot.
Additionally, street parking will continue to remain free everywhere in the downtown district, but all on-street and timed-parking areas within the special assessment district (SAD), will have a two-hour time limit, enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of holidays.
The system is not unlike those that we see in many other cities and villages throughout the northeast, including Lake Placid.
We realize that not everyone is in favor of paid parking downtown. Some businesses are worried that it might prevent people from coming down to eat, drink or conduct business.
Others worry that it will be too costly for their employees to pay for parking every day they come downtown to work.
Business owners have also lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much strain and stress on local businesses that implementing paid parking now would be another blow for them to overcome.
But others feel that the time has come for paid parking. If it can generate more revenue for the city, then maybe those funds can be used toward other improvements for downtown.
If the paid parking system at the City Beach this summer is any indication, then we should see a decent amount of revenue generated from paid parking downtown.
Four parking kiosks, in total, had cost the city approximately $47,000 to install, and in just one season of operation, the kiosks paid for themselves by generating $76,806 in revenue from the parking fees.
The city also sold 21 seasonal beach permits, generating $1,260.
Visitors to the beach seemed to have little trouble adjusting the the new system and we would think that it should be pretty much the same for downtown paid parking.
Of course, change is not always popular and there is likely to be some growing pains associated with paid parking, and with that, we urge patience.
But we are hoping that it has a positive benefit and can help lead the city toward more positive changes and improvements in the near future.
