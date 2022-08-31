Investing in your local newspaper is investing in your community, and a very wise investment for sure.
The Press-Republican has roots that have served the greater Plattsburgh community for two centuries. We are the paper of record for most municipalities in our region, providing essential services daily.
A strong newspaper is still vital to the success of any community, and we intend to continue to serve our region in a quality manner for years to come. Believe us when we say that no one wants to see their area become a news desert.
With the dearth of newspapers closing their doors across the country in recent years, we have seen communities struggle to hold public officials accountable and a general lack of solid information delivered to residents who need it to make the most informed decisions in their daily lives.
People need to know what is going on in their community, and without a newspaper, the ability to stay informed suffers greatly.
Here at the P-R, we take a pride in what we do. It takes a 24-hour operation to keep our community informed.
We gather the news, local sports, legal notices, obituaries, a service directory, garage sales and much more every day. The information is then edited, placed on page designs and then transferred to plates ready for print on our large printing press.
Once off the presses, the paper slides to the mail room where it is sorted and distributed to drivers who then deliver the product to area stores, convenience gas stations, as well as our many carriers who deliver to homes.
Papers are also sent to subscribers by mail.
Each day also features an electronic version of the P-R, making it available to the public in time for their morning breakfast routine. and our website is updated throughout the day.
While putting out a daily newspaper is of course a labor of love for us, it still is not cheap.
Like so many others, we have had to deal with substantial increases in costs of materials and labor that are necessary to keep the paper strong.
For example, the cost of paper has gone up significantly, as have other costs.
So, like most businesses, we have a choice to make.
We can do nothing and eventually go out of business; we could reduce staffing levels across the board and keep the price the same, which undoubtedly will have an impact on our coverage, or we can increase the price slightly and keep a high quality product.
No one likes a price hike. But keep in mind that the cost of a daily newspaper is still less than a cup of coffee.
We love our readers and our community and we will continue to strive each day to serve you to the best of our ability, and we thank you and appreciate your strong support throughout the years as we move forward.
