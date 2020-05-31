The video showing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is extremely disturbing, and we hope federal, state and local investigations lead to justice.
Floyd, a 46-year-old, unarmed black man, died while being arrested for allegedly buying something at a store with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Images captured on cell phones and security cameras show a white police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least 7 minutes as he and three fellow Minneapolis Police patrolmen make the arrest.
Floyd can be heard saying, "Please, I can't breathe," a phrase he repeated a number of times before becoming unresponsive. EMTs in the ambulance that carried him to a hospital said he had no pulse.
Posted on social media, the horrifying video drew immediate and widespread outrage, leading to the suspension and then firing of the four police officers.
"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," President Trump tweeted Wednesday, noting that he asked for the probe to be expedited. "My heart goes out to George's family and friends. Justice will be served!"
Justice is the hope, but confidence in it happening is not supported by history in cases involving deaths of unarmed black men during arrests.
George Floyd's death comes on the heels of two other recent viral-video incidents that illustrate the fractured state of race relations in America.
One was the stalking and shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was out for a jog in Georgia, by a former police officer and his son who say they suspected Arbery in neighborhood break-ins.
The other was a situation in New York City's Central Park, where a woman who was asked by a black man to leash her dog, as required, called for police help, using a faked distressed voice and falsely claiming that "an African-American man is attacking me and my dog."
Why are we, in the greatest country on Earth, still so inordinately focused on the color of a person's skin?
Why do people of color have to warn their children to be extra careful and polite when dealing with police, and even other citizens, out of fear they will be unjustly accused?
Asked Thursday about the George Floyd situation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he thinks "there's a criminal case there" and added: "How many times do you have to learn the same lesson?"
Protests, arson fires and vandalism erupted in Minneapolis on the heels of Floyd's death as citizens struck out in anger wrought by a feeling of impotence.
While we would instead encourage an approach more in line with Martin Luther King Jr., the frustration is understandable: Nothing ever seems to change.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became a divisive national figure when he knelt instead of standing for the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality, offered this take on the reaction in Minneapolis: "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in power, George Floyd."
Wherever one stands on the turmoil in Minneapolis, decent police officers, government officials and people of all races should express their outrage at the manner of Floyd's death.
We must all work together if there's any chance of excising the egregious racism that still permeates our nation.
