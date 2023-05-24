Memorial Day weekend traditionally starts the outdoor grilling season and people will be heading to back decks, side yards, patios and public parks to prepare their favorite meals in the great outdoors.
It’s a great season to be sure, but we hope everyone takes a few precautions when grilling to make sure they avoid accidents and injuries in order to keep their family and friends safe.
Every year, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York puts out recommendations for people to follow to ensure safety when outdoor grilling.
That’s a great service to be sure and hopefully outdoor chefs, many of the weekend variety no doubt, take a few moments to familiarize themselves with these safety tips.
It certainly can’t hurt because the information on grilling accidents in the past decade nationwide is eye-catching.
According to FASNY, hospital Emergency Departments nationwide have seen a significant rise over the past decade in the number of visits from grilling injuries, with an 18% rise in patients being treated in emergency departments for grilling-related injuries over the past 10 years.
National Fire Protection Association data shows that from 2014-2018, fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 home fires annually involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues. This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires.
These fires resulted in an annual average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries, and $149 million in direct property damage.
“We want all New Yorkers to enjoy fun and safe Memorial Day celebrations this weekend, which means reviewing safety rules and tips for grilling,” FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. said.
“Your local fire department is ready to help, no matter how big or small the problem. Don’t hesitate to call your local fire department because a few minutes can make a big difference.”
FASNY and NFPA offers these tips to keep everyone safe:
• Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
• The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
• Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
• Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
• Never leave your grill unattended.
• Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
• We also urge everyone to never hesitate to call for help when needed.
These are great tips and it doesn’t take much to heed them.
The summer season with its opportunities for outdoor grilling is a great time in the North Country and should be enjoyed by all. But it would be devastating to see any tragedies spring up from careless grilling.
So clean your grills, give them a good check up and if you have any concerns, please contact a fire prevention professional.
Happy grilling season.
