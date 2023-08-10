The Baltimore Orioles are having a wonderful season. They are in first place in the tough American League East and playing great baseball.
The O’s are loaded with some of the best young talent in the game and hopes are high.
It seems that only a major slump of some kind or a rash of injuries to key players can derail their march to the post-season and perhaps a legitimate run at a World Series title, which would be their first in 40 years.
The success this year comes after a year in which the O’s started slowly, but over the second half of last season had one of the best records in baseball, fanning the flames of dreams.
It has been a nice change from several previous years when the team, with one of the lowest payrolls in the league, could barely win 50 games.
So with all this success so far this year, it is incredibly puzzling why the ownership of the team has apparently suspended their television broadcaster for reporting facts.
Orioles announcer Kevin Brown was reportedly suspended from duties recently after he talked about the team’s results against the Tampa Bay Rays in recent years. The Orioles had much trouble against the Rays, one of the better teams in baseball the past few years, not winning many games at Tropicana Field in Tampa.
Brown pointed out that the Orioles have already won more games at the Trop this year than they had in all of the past two years.
Sounds like a compliment from our stand point, and a nod to the great improvement the Orioles have made this season.
But apparently the Orioles’ ownership didn’t think so.
Brown was supposedly suspended for mentioning the past two years as if he was inappropriately calling the Orioles losers.
That obviously is far from the case.
All he did was mention a fact, a fact that was supported by graphics produced from the television production team and shown on the screen as Brown talked.
It was completely innocuous, and as we said, it actually gave kudos to the team’s performance this year.
If this is the case and Brown really was suspended for essentially talking about the team’s won and lost record, a fact as vanilla as you can get, then the Orioles have a serious problem on their hands.
Ownership should not be so sensitive and thin-skinned when it comes to talking about their team, and they certainly should not be suspending Brown or anyone else for what occurred.
Fans have already turned against the decision, chanting “Free Kevin Brown,” at Tuesday night’s game at Camden Yards. Could they possibly take it a step further and start boycotting the team in protest?
That would be a disaster, but would serve ownership right.
The Orioles have a great season going and the last thing they need is a manufactured controversy to take attention away from all of the positive things that have been unfolding on the diamond this summer.
And worse yet, it is their own team owners that are causing this crazy controversy by acting like little kids throwing a temper tantrum over the truth.
By definition, a controversy has two sides that conflict, but that is not the case here as we can point to no one who is taking the owner’s side in this debacle.
So we hesitate to even call it a controversy, but rather let’s call it for what it is: an embarrassment.
