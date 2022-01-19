We are glad to see that Gov. Kathy Hochul did not forget the Olympic region in her proposed 2022-23 state spending plan.
The investments will go a long way towards making the region even more attractive to visitors and economically more viable than it already is.
The budget, which Hochul unveiled Tuesday, her first as governor, includes $105 million in new capital funding for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates the athletic venues in and around Lake Placid.
The funding chunk includes $92.5 million for a strategic upgrade and modernization plan to support improvements to the Olympic facilities and ski resorts with a focus on preparations for the 2023 FISU World University Games.
The games are coming next year and will attract about 2,400 student-athletes from around the world who will compete in alpine skiiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating, snowboarding and more events.
The 11-day sports festival is expected to attract thousands to the region and draw the attention of thousands more on television and in social media.
Lake Placid has hosted many large events since the Winter Olympic Games in 1980, but it has been a while since they've seen one as big as the World University Games.
Such events serve as the catalyst to bring in more big events down the road, ensuring that Lake Placid hangs onto its reputation as a world class destination.
Hochul's budget also includes $10 million for critical maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades, and $2.5 million appropriated from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation budget as part of the New York Works initiative.
Additional investments in these North Country assets will continue to make the state more competitive for winter recreation and travel, including support for a new mid-station lodge at Whiteface Mountain, attracting more large sports events, and ultimately driving year-round business and economic sustainability for the area.
Over the years, the state has funded ORDA well, ensuring that the venues remain workable and attractive. That's not the case at most former Olympic sites where venues were left to rot as officials struggled to pay for them years down the road.
The venues from the Lake Placid games in 1980 have literally made the region famous, and we have all benefitted from that in some way or another.
With a new speed-skating oval, a revamped Olympic Center, and many other improvements to winter sports venues, the University Games will play out in fine fashion for all the world to see.
Private enterprise probably could never do what the state has done with the ORDA facilities all these years, and we are fortunate that state leadership over the decades has seen fit to continue to provide ample funding to keep it special.
Former longtime State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Plattsburgh had a big hand in making sure ORDA stayed viable in the early days after the 1980 Winter Games, and others have picked up torch since then.
We are hoping that Hochul's funding plans for ORDA will continue to keep the region a place where miracles do happen.
