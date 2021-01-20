We’re reaching a boiling point, and the temperature is only rising.
Political discussions online are not only growing more hostile, they’re growing more violent.
That violence is starting to pass beyond the internet, and people are going to get hurt.
In many ways, it’s understandable. Twitter was founded in 2007. In 2008, the United States saw the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
Mass communication was born in a time of mass frustration. Suddenly, Americans had the direct ears of our political leadership and Americans were angry.
That anger demanded change. And change is happening faster and faster nowadays.
But politics is designed to move slowly for a reason. It encourages discussion and debate to reach the best possible answer.
That can be frustrating. People want change now. And more and more people are writing online, more and more seriously, that if our leaders don’t do what we want, we’ll take them out by any means necessary.
Staff at the Press-Republican have seen posts online from both sides of the political spectrum using imagery from guns to guillotines in warning politicians of what could happen if they do something that the online writer disagrees with.
It’s easy to think those posts are just blowing off steam. But recent years have seen violent demonstrations at a pace that recalls the deadly years of the '60s and '70s that saw protesters killed and politicians assassinated at a horrifying rate.
Our society depends on people settling their differences with words, not violence. That goes for people of all sides.
Because that violence isn’t just in Washington. If we don’t watch what we say, that violence could happen here just as easily.
But, of course, that also depends on our leaders doing their part. Too often we hear about politicians lining their pockets instead of helping everyday Americans. That’s what makes people angry.
But we have the power to punish and remove those grifters: the ballot box.
Is it necessarily easy to vote someone out? No. Is it easier to type an angry post on Facebook threatening that politician? Of course.
But that’s the difference. Violence, it seems, is a simple response to a complicated problem.
Put that angry energy toward registering new voters, attending local government and school board meetings and volunteering to improve your communities right here.
Of course, everyone has a right to vent when something is on their mind. And a little exaggeration can help get the frustration out sometimes: “Oh, I could just strangle him; Ugh, I wanted to die.”
But if we keep that anger in our politics swirling and swirling, something is going to happen that will leave us speechless.
Let us all work to make sure it doesn’t get to that point.
