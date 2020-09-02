The outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at SUNY Oneonta is not really a surprise, but it should serve as a stark reminder of what is likely to happen in the near future, although hopefully not as drastically.
An outbreak of COVID-19 occurred at SUNY Oneonta this past week that saw as many as 245 positive cases connected to the campus.
Officials there shut the campus down for two weeks, going to all remote learning.
This comes about a week after SUNY Plattsburgh, Oneonta’s fellow SUNY campus, saw three positive cases.
Both schools experienced their COVID-19 cases shortly after the arrival of students.
Despite instructions, warnings and pleas from campus administrators, students still went out and partied in an unsafe fashion.
At Plattsburgh State, a herd of mostly freshman went to a party at Sailor’s Beach on Lake Champlain the first weekend they were at school.
They were caught by City Police and Plattsburgh State took swift and immediate action, suspending all 43 students.
No doubt there are some upset parents over the punishments, but the college was certainly within its rights to levy such measures.
Similar stories of parties surround the Oneonta situation and five students and three organizations were suspended there.
New SUNY Chancellor Jim Milatras has come out and indicated that the administration is not fooling around with COVID-19 and failure to follow the rules at SUNY campuses across the state will result in serious punishment.
We’ve seen other COVID-19 outbreaks at campuses, both public and private across the nation in the past few weeks, which is certainly alarming.
Some believe that students holding large parties should have been expected and included in COVID-19 reopening plans.
Well, how about if these young people just follow the rules.
When it comes to public schools reopening in the next few weeks, we doubt we will see parties among students, although one never knows, but it is likely that we will still see positive cases.
It is almost impossible to completely contain this virus whenever large amounts of people gather in tight spaces for long periods of time, even if everyone is wearing a mask, social distancing and washing their hands often.
If the number of cases goes up too much and too fast, then surely schools will close and go to a remote learning method again as they did last March.
The big concern here is that the virus is not transferred from schools to home where elder family members might also reside.
Some schools are not reopening until the first week of October, which will give them more time to put together a COVID-19 plan, and to perhaps buy some time and hope the pandemic stems a bit more.
That’s a good approach, but if school is not going to start in-person until October, and there is some talk of ending in-person schooling right after Thanksgiving, then why not just keep school closed indefinitely until the pandemic is stalled.
Yes it is important to have in-school learning for all the valid reasons we have heard, but then again, it also important to keep students — along with faculty, staff members and all of their respective families — safe and healthy.
