The Winter Olympic Games ended Sunday and the reviews are mixed at best, which is unusual for a brand that normally captures the attention of the world in the most positive of ways.
There was a recent post on Twitter where someone said that it appears that the Olympics have, "Jumped the shark," in reference that its popularity has dwindled.
Another post said their lasting image of the Winter Olympics in Beijing would be athletes competing on fake snow amidst a backdrop of 87 nuclear power plants.
These are just some of the negative observations that folks have been registering in recent days.
From these thoughts, one might think the Olympic movement is dying what could be a quick death.
We don't think the Olympics are dying, but they do seem like they are in a slump.
To be fair, such a slump could be largely attributed to COVID-19 and the restrictions that come with it.
As with the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year (delayed a year due to COVID), the games were held in sparsely attended venues, and they portrayed a sterile environment.
But there were other dark clouds over these games.
To begin with, China's abysmal record on human rights. In protest, the U.S. and other nations did not send diplomats to the games, and the issue did not go away during the two weeks of competition, making China uncomfortable for sure.
The conditions for competition also seemed odd. Reports were that the fake snow was too dry, causing athletes to make adjustments they were not accustomed to, which lessens the quality of competition.
Beijing, which became the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games, was an unusual choice for the Winter Games. It is not a natural winter playground, and it showed.
Perhaps the most disturbing event of the games was the ladies figure skating.
We were left with images of Russian 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva in tears after tumbling to fourth place in the free skate. Valieva was the heavily-favored Russian who tested positive for a banned substance on Christmas Day, but was allowed to skate in the Olympics anyway.
Her presence in the final was hugely controversial.
When she finished her disappointing free skate, the teenager was greeted with a callousness and coldness as described by IOC President Thomas Bach, by her coaches.
Also, the silver medal winner, Alexandra Trusova, was weeping hysterically, claiming she was robbed of the gold after performing an unprecedented five quadruple jumps in her free skate.
Bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan was also crying uncontrollably at the end of the competition. It turned out Sakamoto's tears were tears of joy, but it was hard to tell in the chaos following the free skate.
Gold medal winner Anna Shcherbakova of Russia couldn't even celebrate in that atmosphere, and was seen sitting alone, unemotional, at one point.
All that crying didn't look right and made you wonder what the Olympics have become.
But there were also those uplifting and heartwarming moments that we all have come to enjoy.
Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim, Lindsey Jacobelis and Nick Baumgartner, Jessie Diggins and more were fantastic. And Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in speed skating.
The North Country's own Hunter Church of Cadyville, treated us to a top 10 finish in the four-man bobsled event.
The next Olympic Games are scheduled for summer of 2024 to be held in Paris, France. Hopefully by then the pandemic will be behind us and we can see a more normal games.
And hopefully, the spirit of the games, the spirit of coming together in competition and culture to celebrate the world's differences, will return and the Olympic flame will burn brightly with hope once again.
