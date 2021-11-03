Early voting is up, but is it up enough?
On Tuesday, we reported that local boards of election announced that early voting in the 10-day early voting period was higher this year than in the last “off-year” election in 2019.
Traditionally, numbers are always lower in those years when presidents, governors and other high-ranking posts aren’t on the ballot. So it’s no surprise that the numbers were lower than 2020’s blockbuster race.
And we get it. There’s not the thrill of debating world-changing decisions like there is with a presidential race.
But, in a lot of ways, local elections are even more important.
According to a spring 2020 report by the National Civic League, local officials across the United States determine how more than $2 trillion in local government spending is directed.
It’s not the made-for-TV-drama of D.C. politics — it’s how money is spent on your roads, your schools, your parks and your utilities. It’s money out of your pockets that you decide who gets to spend it.
Want to fix the roads? Vote for someone who says they’ll work on fixing the roads. Want to see a movie theater built in town? Vote for someone who says they’ll work on bringing a movie theater to town.
Of course, a big part of the problem is when officials don’t deliver on the promises they were elected to keep. It can start to feel like the problems don’t get solved no matter who is in office, so why bother voting?
So that’s on the local politicians to help by keeping up their end of the bargain.
But, ultimately, the puzzle seems to come down to how to get more people to take time out of their day to make their voices heard.
Of course, maybe you just think everything is fine. The streets are good enough, you don’t have kids in school and there’s already a movie theater in town. You barely know who your representative is.
And that’s fine. But those big issues you hear about in the national news? They’re being played out in your town hall right now.
Climate change? Your town councilors are deciding whether to invest in green energy or keep the coal burning.
Policing? Your local legislators call the shots on how the local police department operates.
Even COVID measures have been dramatically blocked or enforced by local governments around the country over the past year, including the brief curfew imposed by then-City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read last spring.
If you care deeply about these issues, local elections are where those changes start.
Americans seem more aware of the issues than ever before, so we hope that energy to change the world can start by changing our own backyards.
See you at the ballot box, North Country.
