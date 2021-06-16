Congratulations are in order for first, Vermont, and also for us, New York state, for reaching critical figures in total COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said on Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the state due to the reaching of 80 percent of all Vermonters receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In our home state of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that most restrictions would be lifted in recognition of at least 70 percent of all New Yorkers getting at least one jab.
Terrific milestones for sure in both states.
In Vermont, there are only about 700,000 residents so 80 percent is a good chunk of the population. In New York with about 70 million people, 70 percent is a whole lot more.
In the rural North Country, we are much more like Vermont than we are New York City.
We have enjoyed much more favorable numbers regarding COVID than the rest of our state, and other states, have in the past 15 months of the pandemic.
Lower number of cases, lower positivity rates, lower hospitalizations, and much fewer deaths than the larger populated areas of the state.
To have restrictions lifted in both states on the same day is certainly a cause for celebration.
For many, it will essentially indicate the end of the pandemic and all the restrictions that we have had to live with for more than a year.
While we are thrilled at the latest positive development regarding COVID-19, we need to warn against celebrating prematurely.
The virus is still in our communities, although at a very low rate with only eight active cases combined in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties on Tuesday.
COVID-19 can still be transmitted as at least a portion of our population has not been vaccinated. And most school-age children have also not been vaccinated, meaning schools can still be spreader sites.
While we may feel unbridled relief at shedding our masks, giving out hugs and shaking hands again without the fear that we are breaking the rules, it might be a good idea to remain cautious.
A few more weeks and even months of wearing a mask when in doubt, staying six feet away from people when possible, and of course, continuing to wash hands, should not be too much of a burden on us.
Besides, wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands has greatly cut down on the number of flu cases and common colds this past year, and that is a benefit we are glad to have.
As for businesses, the lifting of restrictions is a sure sign that they can open up full bore now.
Hopefully, this is the benchmark we've all been waiting for and a sign that life will return mostly to the normal we all knew before March of 2020.
