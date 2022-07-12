While we generally support measures that will help reduce the amount of gun violence in this country, the brakes need to be pumped on the newly-passed state legislation that would prohibit firearms in land designated as forest preserves, which affects places like the Adirondack Park.
Some more thought clearly needs to be given to this measure and a more balanced approach toward an area of the state where there are many responsible gun owners and is a place where there is no history of torrid gun violence.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) are understandably upset and want to change possible ambiguity in the recently-passed law, to ensure that the Adirondack and Catskill Parks are indeed exempt.
During the legislative floor debate last week, Democrats said the restrictions barring firearms from parks — with exemptions for police officers, retired police officers and several other categories — would apply to the Adirondacks and Catskills because they have been designated as state parks.
The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued statements contending the Adirondacks and Catskills would not impact individuals who have been issued pistol permits.
Hochul pushed through the law, issuing a “message of necessity” to lawmakers and without holding any public forum. Hochul speculated the state could become “the Wild West” as the result of more people being eligible for concealed carry permits due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling finding the state had infringed upon the rights of New Yorkers.
The key to all of this is the fact that this new law was approved in a hurry without any public discourse. That is no way to govern, especially on an issue as sensitive as this one.
Stec said the bill he sponsors with Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon would put a stop to the “confusion.”
Simpson said the legislation is necessary to avoid “frivolous prosecution of law-abiding citizens.”
Critics of the new gun law, which requires mandatory training and live-fire requirements for all pistol licenses and soon semi-automatic rifles, say it will be hard for many current license holders to meet.
The new state law was spurred on by a recent Supreme Court ruling, which overturned a state law implemented in 1913. That ruling was issued in response to a lawsuit brought by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.
Its president, Tom King, told CNHI last week that the group is now working on another lawsuit aimed at overturning the Hochul-backed legislation. State GOP leaders have also vowed they will take the state to court over the new statute.
In the meantime, Stec and Simpson are trying to get the new law amended, but as members of the minority in both houses, it seems unlikely to gain much traction, which is too bad.
When it comes to stopping gun violence, we need more cooperation and less time fighting in court.
Handguns in the Adirondack Park don’t seem to be the problem. It’s the assault weapons that are so easily available that are clearly an issue.
Let’s work to deal with that and leave the Park alone.
