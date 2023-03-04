“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”
– Cartoonist Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert’
Based on the current way things are going, the best advice for newspapers across the country would be to get the hell away from Scott Adams. And that’s what they are doing, in droves.
That doesn’t make Adams a victim. And it doesn’t mean he’s been censored, or “canceled.” It means he is being held accountable for his words and actions. The First Amendment guarantees the right to freely express oneself. It doesn’t require that any publication give you an audience for your hate speech, and it doesn’t protect you from the consequences of your actions in the private sector.
We would be hard-pressed to find a publication still willing to publish the once-popular cartoonist after his latest racist rant.
This paper, and our sister publications across the state and across the country, dropped the cartoonist shortly after last week’s rambling, racist diatribe on his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”
Today’s comics that were pre-printed before Adams’s ramblings, will be the last time you see Dilbert in the Press-Republican.
During his show, Adams referenced a survey from the conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports that asked whether people agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be white.”
Let’s set aside for a moment that the phrase is highly charged – it was adopted by white supremacists after first being popularized as a trolling campaign by members of the discussion forum 4chan. The Anti-Defamation League considers it hate speech.
That didn’t stop Adams, 65, from targeting the 26% of Black Americans who disagreed with the statement or weren’t sure about it.
Adams repeatedly referred to Black Americans as a “hate group” or a “racist hate group,” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”
It’s not the first time Adams spewed poisonous views. He went full-on anti-vaxx in January, claiming on Instagram that people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are better off than those who are.
“The anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners at this point, and I think it would probably stay that way,” Adams said. “And I don’t want to put any shade on that, whatsoever; they came out the best.” (They didn’t. Data shows that unvaccinated people are at much greater risk than vaccinated people of catching COVID and dying from it.)
He has also questioned the number of victims of the Holocaust, and consistently casts himself as a victim of reverse racism.
“I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience,” Adams tweeted in 2020. “That was the third job I lost for being white. The other two were in corporate America. (They told me directly.)”
That finely tuned sense of grievance is once again on display this past week, as Adams claimed – again on Twitter – that he’d been canceled.
“Most of my income will be gone by next week,” he said. “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this, am I right?”
To be sure, Adams will feel the consequences of his actions. His comic strip, which once ran in more than 2,000 papers worldwide, is all but done. His distributor has dropped him, and the publisher of his non-cartoon books has cut him loose.
Adams showed the world who he is. And the world said “no thanks.”
The message is simple, from this paper and thousands of others: We have a duty to stand up for the First Amendment and freedom of speech. But we will not be a megaphone for hate.
