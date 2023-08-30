The big-time athletes of today are much better than they were decades ago.
Oh, probably Babe Ruth, Wilt Chamberlain and Jim Brown would still reside near the top of a list of the greatest performers in their sports.
No horses seem to be able to run as fast as Secretariat.
But, in general, top to bottom, athletes today are born better, built better, trained better.
But, aside from the physical attributes, there is another aspect of today’s athletes that shows up far differently from yesterday’s – their on-field behavior. Specifically, their reactions to their personal successes.
In 1964, Mickey Mantle won Game 4 of the World Series by hitting a ninth-inning walk-off home run against Barney Schultz of the St. Louis Cardinals and jogging around the bases, head down and emotionless, till he reached the dugout and disappeared into the clubhouse.
Asked about his virtual solemnity on the trip he said he wanted very much not to “show up” Schultz.
And that was the universal conduct in sports back then. Not only did players not want to rub it in to their competitors, what if the next day in the same situation Mantle whiffed? If he’d celebrated around the bases the day before, wouldn’t that embarrass him further in the midst of failure?
Besides, Cardinal pitcher Bob Gibson, a historically great competitor, would probably have bulleted a fastball behind his ear next chance he got as a disciplinary tool.
Today, things are much different. Players now fall all over themselves for the slightest of achievements.
And not just in baseball. Football teams hold team meetings in the end zone to perform elongated celebrations after a touchdown.
Basketball players glide down the court with three fingers dangling to tell the audience they have just made a three-point shot.
Soccer players have always spectacularly rejoiced over goals, but probably because they are so rare.
The birth of in-game celebrations can perhaps be traced to the great Deion Sanders, perhaps the best defensive back of all time. After intercepting a pass for the Dallas Cowboys, if he was able to convert it into a touchdown, he would tip-toe into the end zone with his free hand on the back of his helmet. That characteristic move became legendary and often copied.
Homer hitter Reggie Jackson of the Yankees and Oakland A’s probably introduced standing at home plate and admiring his long blasts as the ball ascended into an upper deck. Bob Gibson would not have been pleased.
Roger Maris, on the other hand, had to be lifted out of the dugout to wave his cap after hitting the then-most-famous home run of all time, his 61st in 1961 to break Ruth’s long-standing record.
So get ready for college and pro football 2023, right around the corner. And be ready for great plays by great players, and great celebrations of them, by them.
Perhaps we’ll start keeping records of “greatest celebrations” someday.
