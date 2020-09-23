With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, we thought, surely Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be irrevocably held to his insistence in 2016 that a current president should not be enabled to choose a justice's replacement.
Within hours, if not minutes, however, he let his party and his country down.
“Americans re-elected our majority (in the Senate) in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” McConnell said in a statement soon after the news of Ginsburg's death. “Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
It's almost hard to believe he would say that – surely he couldn't believe it, could he? Not after, four years ago, declaring the late Justice Antonin Scalia's successor would not be chosen by sitting President Barack Obama.
No, he said, that decision must reside with the next, newly-elected president. Scalia died nearly 270 days before Election Day 2016. Ginsburg passed fewer than 50 days before this year's. And the election has already started in states with early voting.
Obama had nominated Judge Merrick B. Garland to succeed Scalia. McConnell blocked that nomination by not allowing it to the floor of the Senate for a vote.
All the time, McConnell was emphasizing over and over how wrong – downright immoral – it would be for a president who did not have four years in office in his future to make such a momentous decision regarding the future of America.
It simply is irreconcilable for McConnell to deny Obama and the opposing party a prerogative and then hand that same prerogative to his own president and party four years later.
There is simply no ethical, political or any other kind of justification for this conflicting action – except that the Republicans still control the Senate, which will vote on the nomination, so they have the power to do it.
Some Republicans argue that their party has increased its Senate majority since 2016, giving them even more reason to deserve the court nomination.
Still, to objective thinkers, it is difficult to conceive McConnell would have the gall to even suggest such a departure from what should be right in the minds of clear-thinking Americans. Can we believe anything a politician says anymore?
McConnell must know the consequences of his decision. Even some people in his own party must be embarrassed and at sea over the entire mess.
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in 2016 promised no such nomination in 2020 should a vacancy in the court occur. He has reneged loudly on that pledge.
Worse yet, our own congresswoman, Republican Elise Stefanik, predictably joined the chorus for immediate nomination, claiming the situation has changed from 2016 because now both the president and Senate are Republican -- as if that were a factor even worth the breath to express it. Her obligation to party trumps her devotion to justice and virtue.
This is not politics. It is ethics and integrity. Irrespective of party, if it was right in 2016, it should be right in 2020.
If Mitch McConnell doesn't have trouble sleeping after this one, he has no business being in the U.S. Senate.
