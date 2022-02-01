The Baseball Writers Association of America once again has chosen not to sweep Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire into its sport’s most sacred of all institutions: the Hall of Fame. The decision upholds the sport’s highest standards of behavior, and we congratulate the BBWAA for its stand.
Those four players achieved some statistical numbers that would dwarf those of many of the already-lionized members. But the four notoriously compiled their stats with the help of performance-enhancing drugs – an acknowledged violation of the rules of conduct and an eternal black mark on the game’s reputation.
Some people feel that those rules should not have the robust disqualifying strength they once had. Some of those people point to the fact that David Ortiz was voted in this year, his first of eligibility, and Ortiz was also accused of using the outlawed drugs.
But Ortiz very reasonably denied ever using them, and it was never proven that he did. The only evidence was one randomly administered test that admittedly might have turned up incorrect positives, and he never tested positive again throughout his career.
For the others, the evidence was inarguably damning, even though they may not admit it.
The regrettable shame of the whole conflagration is that the four players, and perhaps others, would almost certainly have made the Hall without the so-called PEDs.
Bonds had years with 40-plus stolen bases (once, 50) and 40-plus home runs without the drugs. He was the son of a great player, Bobby Bonds, and surpassed his father’s accomplishments on native talent alone.
As for Clemens, he is one of the greatest pitchers who ever climbed a mound and hardly needed PEDs to overwhelm hitters. Some consider him the most-accomplished right-hander of all time.
If they had their careers to recast, they undoubtedly would have lived by the rules.
But they didn’t and must instead live under this inescapable shadow. Inescapable for now, anyway. While they haven’t come close to accumulating the 75 percent of the 400, or so, ballots needed for HOF entry, their numbers may very well someday reach that hallowed level.
They have just passed their last chance for entry by the BBWAA; veterans committees will be handed their annual quest and could have a different view.
Yet baseball, possibly more than any professional sport, holds vigorously onto the sanctity of the game. Cheating has never been tolerated.
Although, the Houston Astros won the World Series a few years ago by stealing pitch signs from opponents and converting them into scoring success.
They were found out and penalized, but many of the cheaters remain in the game, and the World Series title was not taken from them or from history.
Bonds, Clemens and others who caved in to the temptation to inject false glamor into their lifetime records may find some level of forgiveness before they pass from this Earth.
But, if baseball is to retain its century-plus aura of integrity, it should not soften its stand on cheating of any kind.
