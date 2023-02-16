Former longtime State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford, who rose to the powerful position of Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, used to say that when it came to the North Country wielding power in state government it was difficult because “there aren’t enough votes up here to fill a phone booth.”
Yet Stafford, using his great political skill and folksy charm, was able to put and keep the North Country on the map when it came to getting its fair share of government support and services while he was in office for 37 years.
Stafford retired in 2002 and the political landscape is much different.
When George E. Pataki was governor from 1995 to 2007, he often visited the North Country and his good friend Stafford. The governor even spent a night at Stafford’s Cumberland Avenue home in Plattsburgh during the Ice Storm of 1998.
Pataki liked it so much up here he even bought a home in Westport in Essex County.
But since Pataki left office, governor sightings up here have been rare.
Andrew Cuomo showed up a few times here and there. Gov. Kathy Hochul came up last year for a quick visit to Nova Bus, but we have not been a regular stop on the governor tour.
The scarcity of appearances by governors makes sense since Stafford’s observation about the number of votes is still relevant when it comes to state politics.
But like the popularity and necessity of the phone booth, things change and the North Country is actually looking good these days in the realm of state politics and government.
Three of the top local government leaders now hold significant state positions that bode well for our future.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo is in the midst of his term as president of the New York Association of Counties. In that position, Zurlo leads the counties in forming positions on issues and policies that are most important to counties.
The most recent example is the county’s fight to knock down state plans to change the Medicaid payment system, which could mean a massive costs for counties across the state.
In his position, Zurlo holds some clout that will certainly be needed.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman is an executive member of the Association of Towns, representing 933 towns in the state.
In that role, Cashman works to serve towns from advocacy to training and other areas of government.
And thirdly, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest was recently selected as a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.
NYCOM is the legislative advocate for cities and villages, and the mayor will have an opportunity to affect state policies to benefit not only residents of Plattsburgh and the region, but across the state.
In their positions as leaders of important state organizations, these local leaders are not meant to supplant the efforts of State Assemblymen D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Matt Simposon (R-Horicon) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), but to complement them.
Maybe they can be part of groundbreaking policies for the North Country and the state or maybe they won’t. But we bet that their phone calls get taken more so than if they were not in these positions, and that can be half the battle for getting what they want for the region.
Zurlo, Cashman and Rosenquest may not all add up to the power and clout of Stafford, but they don’t have to. All they have to do is put us first and fight like hell for the North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.