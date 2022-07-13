This past weekend’s annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival brought back memories of the past with large crowds, plenty of sailboats and a good feeling about summer in the City of Plattsburgh.
For the second year in a row, most events were held at the City Beach, which seems to be a great place to centralize the action.
There were several booths set up by local organizations to include information about their services and games for kids and families. There was a corn hole tournament, volleyball, an amazing sand sculpture contest, and lots more bringing back memories of the past.
There was also food and music, and of course, some fantastic sailing. The course for this year’s sailing regatta ventured close to the beach shores in Plattsburgh Bay, giving landlubbers a great view of the action.
Sunrise Rotary, which once again did an amazing job of organizing most of the events, reported that about 500 cars entered the beach parking lot on Saturday to take advantage of the free parking.
That doesn’t include those who parked at the main Crete Memorial Civic Center parking lot or those who walked, biked and boated in.
In all, there was probably close to 2,000 people enjoying the day at the beach.
It certainly helped to have great weather, and it was nice to see so many Quebec license plates at the beach as our Canadian friends made a day of it all.
The Mayor’s Cup has had a long history since it started in 1978. For years, it was just a one-day event with the boat race and some vendors set up in Trinity Park for the afternoon.
In the 1990s, it began to grow until it reached its peak in the early 2000s.
Back then at its height, the Mayor’s Cup was a nine-day event held mostly in downtown Plattsburgh. Trinity Park was full of vendors and featured a music stage. City Hall Place was blocked off and street parties were held each night as patrons listened to one of the many national bands that played at the Macdonough Stage below the monument.
It was a big deal and attracted people from all over the northeast.
But with a budget approaching $200,000, such a large event could not be sustained as the city fell on some challenging financial times.
The event was scaled back to just a few days and the city worked with volunteers to keep it as lively as possible.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious crimp in the event the past two years. The number of boats in the race dwindled greatly as the Canadian sailors could not participate due to strict border crossing regulations.
Thankfully, those restrictions were not a hindrance this year and the race featured about twice as many boats as last year.
The Mayor’s Cup is still a signature event for the city, much like the Battle of Plattsburgh is in September of each year. These types of events not only produce a chance for people to get out, mingle and have a good time, but they put Plattsburgh on the map, so to speak.
Word gets out about these type of events and people want to come here. If they come here for fun, who knows, maybe they will come here for business or even to live some day.
Thanks to Sunrise Rotary, the city and all those who helped put on another stellar Mayor’s Cup this year.
