The City of Plattsburgh recently received 31 applications for the job of a new police chief.
We certainly hope there is someone in that bunch with the vision and strength to lead the department into what is fast becoming a new era of law enforcement.
The law enforcement community has come under the microscope this past year in the wake of several high profile incidents across the country.
The most notable incident being the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May of 2020.
Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with Floyd's death, tried and found guilty. This past June, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
The case sparked outrage and prompted many Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, including here in the North Country.
A call was made to "defund the police" who were seen by many as far too eager to use excessive force when dealing with suspects.
Others felt that to defund the police would be an overreaction to a few instances that generated a lot of attention.
While there may be differences of opinion on the matter, most people would agree that some kind of police reform is needed.
New York state even ordered the formation of local law enforcement review committees to come with ways to improve policing in local communities.
The idea of utilizing more people trained to deal with mental health issues to help police has been discussed, as has the plan to train officers themselves to better deal with situations.
Some departments are actually taking steps to make things better, and we applaud those efforts, and encourage more progress.
To fully "defund" the police does not make sense. In case anyone has not noticed, there is still crime in our midst. In the North Country this summer, we've seen a murder, a rape and several large drug arrests in our normally tranquil area.
Criminals are not taking a holiday, and we simply need police to protect us.
Former City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel Stewart used to say that once you lose your city to drugs and crime, you don't get it back.
We've seen that happen in many other cities in our nation, and it is not something we want to have happen here.
As with everything in life, effective policing is not a black and white matter.
Police officers, no doubt, have a tough job in the social climate these days.
They also wield a tremendous amount of authority that can be abused in the wrong hands.
But most are true professionals and continue to strive to better serve their communities.
The City of Plattsburgh hopes to pick a new chief by October.
Whoever is picked needs to not only be adept at enforcing the law, and handling personnel, they will need to be adroit in social work and community relations as well.
The face of law enforcement is changing and true community policing with strong public engagement and a better understanding of the world around them, is needed now more than ever.
Let's hope whoever the new chief is has the ability to lead the department in a direction that will serve all in the fairest and most just manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.