Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.