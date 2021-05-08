City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and the Common Council face what may be one of the most crucial tests of the new administration as they look to hire a new police chief.
A new chief is needed to replace the departing Levi Ritter who officially left last month after spending several months on administrative leave.
Whoever the city picks will need to be well suited to tackle the challenges of law enforcement that are changing daily as the world looks for new and better ways police can serve their communities and themselves.
The reasons for Ritter's departure remain unclear as Rosenquest, and previous mayor Colin Read, did not divulge details, citing personnel matters.
Ritter seemed to be an effective chief as he often spoke publicly of issues and was cooperative with the media.
Last year, when crowds in Plattsburgh joined thousands of cities across America to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, Ritter was front and center.
He joined protesters, taking a knee for nine minutes in solidarity with the crowd to symbolize how long Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck.
Ritter then stayed around to talk with protesters and answer questions, which got a little contentious, but he remained available and approachable.
Ritter also participated in the city's efforts to address police policies via a reform panel mandated by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
While Ritter had some positives, we also know that there were some incidents where he did not look so favorable.
That includes his alleged involvement in a 2017 jail-cell incident where Plattsburgh resident Zachary Butchino claims he was beaten by police while in detention at the police station.
Ritter at first said he wasn't there, but video of the incident clearly shows he was in the building.
Another controversial incident occurred in October 2020 when a police cruiser in pursuit of an assault crashed into pizza delivery driver Jonathan "Jon" Parker's vehicle on Clinton Street.
The cruiser did not have its lights or siren on at the time.
Ritter has officially resigned from the department leaving Capt. Brad Kiroy in charge for now.
Whoever is named the permanent chief will have a monumental task of overseeing a profession that is undergoing a major transformation in how they do their jobs.
The future of law enforcement is expected to look much different as communities across the nation call for less aggressive measures and more diplomacy and social services.
Fortunately here in the North Country we do not suffer from out-of-control crime rates, but there are plenty of public encounters with police on a daily basis, whether it be City Police, State Police or the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
We must ensure that the public is treated fairly and reasonably by law enforcement.
All eyes will be on whoever the new chief is in order to see if things really are changing.
This is also a two-way street. The public needs to cooperate with law enforcement and respect the process and be willing to avail themselves to the criminal justice system.
As for reform of that system, well, that is a whole different debate, and one we hope continues no matter who is sitting in the police chief chair.
