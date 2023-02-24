It will be interesting to see how the new state labor laws concerning farm workers will play out.
You can be certain that local farmers are not happy about it.
The New York State Department of Labor agreed this week to adopt the final farm labor overtime regulations, that were recommended by the Farm Laborers Wage Board last September.
The phased-in, gradual reduction in the overtime pay threshold will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, with the threshold set at 56 hours. The process will continue with the overtime threshold limit reducing by 4 hours every other year until reaching 40 hours in 2032.
That means that gradually, the number of hours farm laborers have to work before they can collect overtime pay will decrease from the 60-hour threshold it is at now.
This could wind up being a tremendous financial burden on North Country farmers of all kinds who rely so heavily on local and imported labor.
Farm work, as we know, is different than most other walks of life. Workers have to start early and end the day late often in order to tend to the animals, crops, facilities and other parts of the operation.
When you are dealing with live animals, or a crop that needs harvesting before it withers away, there is no such thing as nine to five.
The uniqueness of the industry is the main reason that the overtime threshold for farms has been higher than the normal 40 hours for most other businesses.
Farm workers generally earn a decent wage compared to other jobs, and while they may not get overtime until they exceed 60 hours, they have the opportunity to earn more than average 40-hour-per week workers.
People who work on farms, especially those here in the North Country, seem to understand the dynamics of the field and have not clamored for major changes.
But the state Department of Labor says they are looking out for them nonetheless, and have made these changes in the name of equity for the workers despite strong testimony from farmers about the potential negative impact the higher cost of labor will bring to farms.
The department says that gradually implementing the change over eight years will give farms enough time to adjust and prepare.
The state is also proposing other initiatives to help farmers offset the oncoming higher costs.
Among them are plans designed to increase demand for New York state produced foods, increase the purchase of local farm products and encourage investments to modernize New York state farms.
The state has also recently enacted new tax credits to assist farm employers to ease the implementation of the lower overtime standard, the Department of Labor says.
The Investment Tax Credit was increased from 4 percent to 20 percent for farm businesses, providing an encouragement for potential automation of farm production.
The Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to $1,200 per employee to provide near-term relief to farmers.
A refundable tax credit was established for overtime hours paid by farm employers at the level established by the new regulation up to 60 hours.
These initiatives seem reasonable, but will they be enough to offset the increase in pay farmers will be forking out?
Or will we see more farm workers being let go and more farms going under due to the stress?
Time will tell, but let’s hope it works out for the best for area farmers who have been for generations a backbone of our local economy and way of life.
