Major League Baseball is doing its best – the best it’s ever done – to shorten games this year. Some people applaud the effort; others don’t. The Press-Republican Editorial Board, itself, is divided on the issue.
Non-baseball fans might wonder why, if fans enjoy watching the game, they would want to abbreviate the experience. Aren’t they having fun?
Good question. The answer is yes, they’re having fun, but sometimes player habits can become monotonous and somewhat tedious, even to lovers of the game.
Other sports provide near-constant action, while baseball thrives on drama, history and sometimes-plodding strategy.
Major League Baseball, aware of what is regarded by some fans as the sometimes-lethargic rate of play, has been trying for several years to enact legislation that will speed up the game.
In 2022, the average MLB game lasted 3 hours, 3 minutes and 44 seconds, down from an all-time high the year before of 3:10:07. A pitch clock was introduced – sort of, as it was not enforced.
This year, it will be. Pitchers will be given 15 seconds between pitches this year if no one is on base. If base runners are aboard, pitchers will have to deliver the next offering within 20 seconds.
Hitters, some of whom stepped out of the batter’s box and habitually idled away time after every pitch, will be granted only one timeout per plate appearance. That timeout will last no more than 8 seconds.
Pitchers will be allowed two “disengagements’’ (either a pickoff attempt or a stepoff from the pitching rubber) per batter. Violations will result in a balk.
MLB officials envision cutting the length of games with these innovations by roughly half an hour.
Last year, the rules were introduced into minor-league play, and the games were shortened by an average of 25 minutes. Whereas, in football and basketball, the time during a game is mostly occupied by action, baseball spends most of its time malingering, spitting and wondering what’s going to happen next and when.
The new rules not only address game time, but how the game is played. In the minors last year, limiting pitchers to two pickoff attempts during each at-bat led to 26 percent more stolen-base attempts. Action is thus injected into the game, along with brevity.
Will these changes be popular?
Our board is divided. There is a sentiment that baseball has an innate beauty, which includes certain delays that add suspense and a nod to history.
On the other hand, speeding play and shortening the time between moments of action has to make attention to the game more exciting.
We wish we could offer a definitive stand on this matter, but even baseball purists can’t always agree on the nuances of a game that has endured for well over a century.
Watch your team and your games this year, aware of MLB’s attempts to further endear “America’s pastime” to you.
Batter up! And don’t look away for too long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.