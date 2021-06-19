Flights at Plattsburgh International Airport are set to resume next week, and let's hope we see the parking lot full of cars again soon.
The airport was shut down in April in order to allow for the reconstruction of 4,400 feet of the massive runway's midfield. It is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, with flights scheduled for takeoff the next day.
With a new runway and COVID-19 restrictions waning more and more, the airport is in great position to see some thriving business.
Making the improvements now was the perfect time as travel has been limited the past year due to the pandemic. The effective closure of the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential crossings had a profound effect on air travel in our region as a large majority of passengers at Plattsburgh International are from Canada.
This first phase of the larger project to finish repaving the 11,759-foot mostly-concrete airstrip with asphalt this year picked up where two previous ones left off.
Those jobs, completed in 2008 and 2018, focused on a collective 4,000 feet on the runway's southern end.
That section will combine with the newly repaved midfield to allow for 7,000 feet of usable runway plus a 1,000-foot buffer area between construction crews continuing work on the northern end and aircraft as they land and take off.
Airport Manager Chris Kreig says the county is slated to save $650,000 on the project as, under federal coronavirus relief legislation, the Federal Aviation Administration is covering the full cost. Typically, the county has to contribute 5% of the cost of such work.
With proper maintenance, the runway is expected to last about 20 years before the next time it needs to be repaved.
Kreig will attend the Routes Americas 2021 conference in Orlando, Fla., next week in the hopes of attracting more opportunities for the airport, and says the new runway will factor into conversations he has.
The airport has done well since it opened on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 2007. Its long runway and easy access to the Montreal market have been attractions to airlines and passengers.
Essential Air Service funding has allowed for direct flights via SkyWest/United Express to the Dulles International Airport hub, and Allegiant Air offers flights to multiple destinations in Florida.
There is still great potential for even more activity at the airport. Additional flights to warm weather destinations in the south and hopefully flights to Europe could lie ahead in the near future.
With a new runway to feature and hopefully an open border soon, let's hope the marketing efforts lift off with great success.
