Contour Airlines began service at Plattsburgh International Airport last Friday and let’s hope the airline can provide great service for our traveling public.
Contour will offer 12 weekly trips to Philadelphia on 30-passenger jets. Two round-trip flights will be available each day, with the exception of Tuesdays and Saturdays, when only one round-trip will be available.
Depending on the popularity of the service, the amount of weekly trips could be expanded in the future. The maiden flight last week was fully booked leaving and coming back so that’s a good start.
Through a partnership between Contour and American Airlines, travelers will be able to ticket seamlessly from Plattsburgh through Philadelphia and connect to a variety of destinations on American Airlines.
The flight to The City of Brotherly Love is less than an hour.
Contour Airlines takes over daily service at Plattsburgh International from SkyWest, which provided service daily to Washington, D.C.’s Dulles Airport through United Eastern Express since August of 2018
SkyWest pulled out of Plattsburgh and several other markets earlier this year due to staffing issues.
Contour has stepped in, and through the federal Essential Air Service program, landed the deal to fly to Philadelphia from here. The package includes almost $10 million provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Alternate Essential Air Service program.
Contour Airlines is now under contract with the airport for a 27-month term through Sept. 30, 2024.
“Contour is excited to bring our reliable jet service to Plattsburgh,” Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines said.
“I know that travelers will appreciate our low fares and the worldwide connectivity that our relationship with American Airlines brings to the area. We look forward to being Plattsburgh’s air carrier for many years to come.”
Thank goodness for the Essential Air Service program, which serves under-populated areas. Plattsburgh International and the region have benefitted from it since the airport opened on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the summer of 2007.
Without the program, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to attract an airline to serve this market simply because there’s not enough people. Having the Essential Air Service program allows the airport to offer daily service to a connecting hub while officials look to expand other services.
Since it opened, Plattsburgh International has had great success in providing direct flights south to destinations in Florida, the Carolinas and the Caribbean.
Canadians enjoy the direct service, the affordable parking and the ability to clear customs when they cross the border without having to worry about it at the airport.
Now, with a U.S. Customs and Immigration port in operation at Plattsburgh International, airport marketers continue to search for more flights with an eye on the European market.
The airport also serves as a great spot to serve Lake Placid and the Adirondacks, and is essential in aiding local business and commerce.
As we’ve said from the beginning, there seems to be no limit as to what this airport can accomplish, and the region seems excited about the service Contour will provide to Philadelphia.
In a cool move, the first Contour Airlines flight received a water cannon salute as it went on its way. Arriving and departing passengers were also given Contour Airlines branded items to memorialize the day.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who knows a little bit about marketing, is fond of saying that where things move is where prosperity occurs. He couldn’t be more right about Plattsburgh International Airport.
Onward and upward!
