It was nice to see State Assemblyman Matt Simpson come out strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 this week.
Let's hope this is the beginning of our elected officials encouraging people to do the right thing and get vaccinated so we can stop this horrible plague.
Vaccinations have been available to the public for about a year now, and since they hit the streets, they have been politicized.
That is the worst thing that could have happened.
The data is clear: people who are vaccinated have less chance of getting sick, and much less chance of winding up in the hospital or dying if they do get COVID.
Of all the people who have died of COVID this past year, the vast majority of them were unvaccinated.
Yet, for some reason, there are still many who refuse to get vaccinated. They cite personal freedom and a resistance to doing what government tells them to do.
Others believe it is a conspiracy and the government is actually trying to control them through microchips in the vaccine.
Some feel that a vaccine may actually get them sick.
Of course, none of these arguments have proven to be remotely valid. The science is solid and can be trusted.
No one is trying to control anyone. The only goal here is to kill this virus and keep everyone safe.
Doctors and scientists have explained ad nauseum how the vaccines work, how effective they are, and how they will help us end COVID-19.
Some politicians have backed those scientists and called for everyone to get the jab as soon as possible. Others have hesitated, citing personal preference as a guaranteed right.
As a result, we are seeing vaccination rates in some areas of the country not nearly has high as we would like to see them. And because of that, we are seeing record-high numbers of cases.
Here in the North Country COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket, causing havoc at local hospitals and schools.
Franklin County even declared a State of Emergency due to the high case numbers in that county.
Assemblyman Simpson's call for people to consider vaccinations was accompanied by photo of him rolling up his sleeve and getting the jab.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones followed suit with a photo of him getting a booster shot.
Those images send a strong message that we are glad to see.
Some officials stopped short of telling people to get vaccinated and encouraged them to talk with their doctor about the vaccine.
Barring a handful of very specific medical situations, we suspect most doctors would tell their patients to indeed get vaccinated. So why don't the pols just skip the middleman so to speak, and just tell people straight out to get the jabs?
We suspect some of them are worried about upsetting their base. A base which may believe strongly in personal choice regardless of the consequences, which could include even their own death.
With so many people still getting sick and dying, we can't think that way.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest probably said it best when he said, "It's simply time to stop politicizing public health and time to get vaccinated."
Amen.
