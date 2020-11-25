Today is the day we express thanks for all we have in this life, and yes, there are many things to be thankful for this year.
While 2020 has certainly had its fill of challenges, we should not lose sight that there are still things that we are grateful for, and still small miracles that happen every day.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit us hard this year, and has been the dominating aspect of our lives for the past eight months or so. It has brought a lot of misery.
Sickness, death, loss of employment and a weakened economy, isolation, a divided nation and a deep sense of frustration and despair has been brought down on all of us.
Dealing with these challenges has been difficult, and we are tired and wondering when will it all end?
Hope is on the horizon in the form of a vaccine, and we must summon the strength to make it through this next patch of turbulent life whether it be six weeks, six months or a year.
We can survive and be stronger because we must.
But despite the darkness that COVID-19 has delivered, there is still some brightness in our lives.
We have seen our frontline workers, doctors, nurses, health care staff and grocery store clerks and staff rise to the occasion time and again to serve our greater needs.
Today, we are thankful for them and their efforts.
We have seen a movement of people finally fed up with systemic racism, stand up and take a stand for equality. It wasn't always pretty, but a resounding message has been sent and hopefully we are on the cusp of some real changes.
Today, we are thankful for social justice movements.
We have seen an economy remain stable and even surge at times during the pandemic even when all seemed bleakest.
People have helped out by buying locally more and supporting their neighbors and friends.
Today, we are thankful for community.
We have seen our educators take on perhaps the greatest challenge of them all by providing innovative, useful remote education in our public schools.
Teaching remotely is not easy, yet so many dedicated and talented educators have answered the call brilliantly at the end of the past school year and the beginning of this one.
Today, we are thankful for teachers.
The aforementioned vaccine for the coronavirus is close at hand, bringing hope to all that we may soon see the end of this pandemic.
Today, we are thankful for science.
Graduations were held, weddings celebrated, births announced, retirements and other monumental events all were still held and cherished despite the pandemic. We even had a fall sports season.
Today, we are thankful for life.
Who knows for sure what is in store for 2021, but today, we give thanks for what we can and reflect on what an eye-opening year 2020 was.
Then tomorrow, we get up and face the challenges that lie ahead of us with all the gusto and bravery that has enabled us to make it through this year, and hope for better fortunes ahead.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
