Some more things we’d like to see in 2023, but probably won’t.
• All Michigans become footlongs.
Michigans, the North Country culinary staple of a hot dog on a bun smothered in spicy meat sauce with or without onions and perhaps a squirt of mustard, have been a delight for the better part of a century.
They are loved by most locals and visitors who try them for the first time.
They are, in fact, so good that a regular size Michigan just doesn’t seem to get the job done sometimes. It could be a matter of just a few bites and the tasty treat is gone.
Of course, you can order more than one, but some folks don’t like the optics of having a pile of Michigans delivered out to their car or table for all to see. Others don’t like paying for three or four at a time.
A solution would be to make them bigger. Of course they might cost a bit more, but one foot-long Michigan, or even two, would certainly satisfy the cravings of those who just can’t get enough.
And while were at it, we wouldn’t mind seeing a few days a year where Michigans are on sale for a buck each. While they are not overly expensive at it is, a dollar sale would be a welcome respite for consumers who have been fighting inflation for more than a year now.
It would also be a great opportunity for many local businesses to treat employees to lunch a few times a year as well.
• A bridge to Vermont be built across Lake Champlain.
This idea, of course, comes up all the time, but don’t hold your breath waiting on this one. But still, it’s nice to fantasize.
A bridge would connect our region to Vermont and allow for a much quicker and cheaper commute to the Green Mountain State. It has been talked about for years, but never gained any momentum.
When U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer first was elected to the Senate in 1998, he visited Plattsburgh not long after and when asked, said he would whole heartedly look into getting us a bridge. Thank you, senator, for your enthusiasm, and if it is still an idea worth pursuing, have at it.
The idea also came up in the early 2000s when a plan to explore the creation of a “Rooftop Highway” across Northern New York connecting Plattsburgh to Watertown was seriously looked into. One proposal had an option to connect the new highway to a new bridge.
Obviously plans for such a highway or a bridge never materialized and life goes on with commuters either taking a ferry or driving north to Rouses Point or south to Crown Point to take one of the two existing bridges.
Arguments against a bridge are that the terrain of the lake would not sustain a structure, there is no clear site to build one, and that it would cost too much.
These are all obstacles that government could clearly overcome if the desire to build a bridge was so great that the idea could not be stopped, but as we said, don’t hold your breath waiting for a bridge.
