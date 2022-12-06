We raise our glasses to the Monopole for recently marking 125 years of serving Downtown Plattsburgh with cold drinks and warm memories.
As Press-Republican reporter Ben Watson laid out in his feature story this past weekend, the Monopole — a famed Plattsburgh watering hole — recently celebrated its quasquicentennial.
From its days as a turn-of-the-century eatery that served everyone from Jack Dempsey to Teddy Roosevelt, the Monopole has stood steady as the world has changed around it.
Though you can still find hints of that past if you look close enough — the downstairs bar is largely unchanged from its 20th century look — the tavern has made memories across multiple generations.
Just look at the anecdote from former manager Kevin Stanton, who told of a college student back in the day who tried to pass the bar off as the “college bookstore” when his parents noticed bounced checks from the Monopole.
You’d be hard pressed to find a college student carrying a checkbook around nowadays, but we’ve got no doubt that the current staff have still have plenty of good stories of college student shenanigans to tell.
After all, there’s a reason that, as part of their Homecoming festivities, SUNY Plattsburgh often uses the Monopole to host its alumni reunions.
It’s a place that, no matter how long a student has been graduated, they still know how to make their way back to.
We can only imagine the look of surprise if a local of President Roosevelt’s generation returned to Plattsburgh to find that the Monopole was still where they remembered it.
And beyond college students, regulars of all ages still seek refuge there. The women of the “Monopole Sisterhood” have been gathering at the same table for the past decade.
“We’ve been through life together, we celebrate together, we grieve together, and we just hang out,” Sisterhood member Cindy Trudo said.
And that’s the draw, of course. That a neighborhood bar like the Monopole is a time capsule, collecting the memories and milestones of the people who walk inside.
Trudo couldn’t help but compare it to the classic “Cheers” bar where, as the song says, everybody knows your name.
And whether in 1897 or 2022, there’s always a need for a good place like that.
