Money talks. Very often, more loudly than ethics, morality or common sense.
Daniel Snyder heard it and is about to do the right thing – which he should have done two decades ago.
Snyder is the owner of the National Football League's Washington Redskins. For years, he has resisted critics' frantic entreaties to change that abominable name, which disparages, insults and inflames people of Native American heritage – ample prompt for action.
Since Snyder bought the team from legendary owner Jack Kent Cook in 1999, outcries have been heard from anti-racism sources to get rid of “Redskins” as a name and logo. Cook had also been implored, perhaps to a lesser extent, to apply some dignity and act accordingly.
This year's Black Lives Matter inundation has finally provoked the people who really count to take serious and effective action. By that, we mean that the companies that feed significant cash to the team's coffers are saying change the name or we pull out.
In response to the ruckus over the killing of George Floyd, an African-American, by white Minneapolis police officers, America has at last become sufficiently sensitive to the outrageous indignities that have been heaped on people of color for decades and beyond.
As an offshoot of this new emotion, team names that belittle races are suddenly front and center.
Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves are insulting enough, but Washington Redskins? Listen to it. “Redskins.” Would we call a team the Blackskins? Or Whiteskins?
As a matter of fact, Native Americans were wrongly dubbed “Indians” by white explorers who incorrectly surmised they were in India four centuries ago and not America. That illogical moniker has thrived ever since. (It's too bad an equally degrading name isn't applied to whites so they'd fully understand the affront.)
Now, the injustice is finally being addressed.
On July 2, FedEx informed Snyder it would revoke its deal with the team to pay $8 million a year to have its name on the team's stadium in Landover, Md. Nike has stopped selling the team's gear, and Walmart, Target and Amazon said they would do the same.
Money has spoken.
Scores of colleges and universities had already dropped references to “Indians” in their team names and mascots.
The NFL Chiefs have yet to respond to the issue, but baseball's Cleveland franchise is considering changing its nickname.
The baseball Braves haven't yet gone that far, but the ownership has agreed to look into the debasing “tomahawk chop” traditionally seen during games – a small step in the right direction.
Let's not give any public-service awards to Snyder for at last seeing the light. That light was turned on by his Accounting Department.
But let's all take at least some consolation in some of the good that has evolved thanks to one of the most shameful periods in our nation's history over the past few months.
We are finally seeing the promise of becoming what we had thought we already were.
