The decision by Major League Baseball to shift this season's All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver has been met with mixed opinions to say the least.
Led by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, baseball decided to head to Coors Field and away from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting changes signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25.
The new laws include limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, following the 2020 election that saw Georgia shift to blue and play a large part in President Joe Biden's victory.
Some have said these new laws are acceptable, while others argue it's voter suppression.
MLB decided to side with the latter of opinions and used its summer classic to make a statement and show opposition against the new laws.
For Atlanta and the Braves' organization, this was a tough blow as it is caught in the middle of a dispute they have no control over.
With that being said, though, it's nice to see Manfred have some guts to make a decision like this in a time when the majority of baseball owners lean toward the conservative side of things, which is where more supporters of the new laws in Georgia exist.
Manfred works for the owners, and some could say he went against the majority, but for MLB, this is a powerful statement the sports world is not used to seeing as often from baseball.
The NBA has been at the forefront of various social protests as has the NFL and even NHL of late, but MLB has sometimes come off as a deer in headlights when these situations arise.
The difference this time is Manfred did not freeze. He acted, and that alone should be respected.
Even if you don't agree about why the All-Star game was moved, you have to respect the conviction MLB used in its decision making.
We have heard so many different theories about voting fraud and voting suppression. It's always up to each individual to decide what they believe in. Manfred and MLB made their feelings known, and it certainly is not a decision being taken lightly.
In an Associated Press report, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon summarized the move perfectly.
“Everything that is so great about getting that game is what’s so bad about it leaving Atlanta,” said Blackmon, who grew up near Atlanta. "It’s going to really hurt those people and they’re going to miss out on an incredible opportunity. What’s great about Atlanta is an unbelievable new ballpark that I like to play in.
“I don’t think it should be lost at how controversial it is to move the game. It’s a big deal. Moving the game is a big deal. Absolutely a big deal. Moving out of Atlanta, I’m glad it’s in Denver, but that’s besides the point. It’s very controversial, the game moving. There’s a lot of mixed feelings about it.”
